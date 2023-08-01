×
Chanel West Coast Matches Baby Daughter Bowie Breeze in Air Force 1 Sneakers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: (L-R) Margie Plus and Chanel West Coast attend the Boohoo x Barbie Launch Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 29, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Boohoo)
Katie Holmes, mom jeans, sweater, celebrity style, high heeled flip-flops, thong, sandals, kitten heels, gianvito rossi shoes, suri cruise, Adidas superstar sneakers, white sneakers, shows some major cleavage while hailing a cab with her daughter Suri Cruise in Downtown Manhattan. The mother and daughter duo had lunch together at a Downtown Soho restaurant and they later walked and spent more than 2 hours shopping and browsing the local shops in the Soho neighborhood. At one point Suri is seen sharing her drink with her mother and finally ended their outing by hailing a Taxi together. 27 Aug 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489849_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zoe Kravitz, Lisa BonetInStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Kaia Gerber, jeans, leather jacket, cactus plant flea market x nike Air Force 1 sneakers, New York yankees hat, Danielle guizo jacket, Cindy Crawford, Adidas Stan smith, Models Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford wear matching leather jackets in New York CityPictured: Kaia Gerber,Cindy CrawfordRef: SPL5121967 131019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
kate hudson, goldie hawn, style, dress
Chanel West Coast gave Babriecore a mommy-and-me spin.

On Monday, the rapper posed with her nine-month-old daughter, Bowie Breeze, as seen in a new post on Instagram. For the occasion, Coast wore a light pink Balmain set: a $1,895 cropped hoodie and matching $1,450 shorts, each covered in sponge-like house monograms and white striped trim.

“I wish @bowiebreeze could stay a baby forever. This lil girl has changed my world. I love you my Angel,” Chanel West Coast captioned the sweet post.

When it came to footwear, the “Now You Know” musician finished her all-pink outfit with a set of matching children’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Her low-top style featured a white leather foundation, which was topped by soft pink side Swoosh logos and rubber midsoles. The set was complete with mauve pink outsoles for a two-toned finish.

Though Coast’s style isn’t currently available on Nike’s website, it is available on Amazon from $76 to $130, depending on size.

Bowie Breeze, meanwhile, was dressed in a light pink onesie reading “Daddy’s Little Girl” and frilly pink socks — creating a monochrome matching moment with Chanel West Coast. The photo marked the latest matching snapshot the infant and her mother have shared, following an Instagram post where they wore matching floral-printed pajamas in May.

While less than a year old, baby Bowie already has her own Instagram page run by her parents that shows off an impressive shoe collection. The infant can be seen on social media in miniature Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, as well as sparkly Converse styles and Dr. Martens booties.

Hailey Baldwin, celebrities wearing nike air force 1 sneakers, street style, los angeles, pantsuit, balenciaga, celine sunglasses, celebrity style
Celebrities Wearing Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Through the Years
View Gallery36 Images
Chanel West Coast Matches Daughter Bowie Breeze in Nike Sneakers
