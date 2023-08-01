Chanel West Coast Matches Baby Daughter Bowie Breeze in Air Force 1 Sneakers

Chanel West Coast gave Babriecore a mommy-and-me spin.

On Monday, the rapper posed with her nine-month-old daughter, Bowie Breeze, as seen in a new post on Instagram. For the occasion, Coast wore a light pink Balmain set: a $1,895 cropped hoodie and matching $1,450 shorts, each covered in sponge-like house monograms and white striped trim.

“I wish @bowiebreeze could stay a baby forever. This lil girl has changed my world. I love you my Angel,” Chanel West Coast captioned the sweet post.

When it came to footwear, the “Now You Know” musician finished her all-pink outfit with a set of matching children’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Her low-top style featured a white leather foundation, which was topped by soft pink side Swoosh logos and rubber midsoles. The set was complete with mauve pink outsoles for a two-toned finish.

Though Coast’s style isn’t currently available on Nike’s website, it is available on Amazon from $76 to $130, depending on size.

Bowie Breeze, meanwhile, was dressed in a light pink onesie reading “Daddy’s Little Girl” and frilly pink socks — creating a monochrome matching moment with Chanel West Coast. The photo marked the latest matching snapshot the infant and her mother have shared, following an Instagram post where they wore matching floral-printed pajamas in May.

While less than a year old, baby Bowie already has her own Instagram page run by her parents that shows off an impressive shoe collection. The infant can be seen on social media in miniature Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, as well as sparkly Converse styles and Dr. Martens booties.