Chanel West Coast Goes Country in White Cowboy Boots for Family Photos

Chanel West Coast had an all-white moment in the family photos she posted to Instagram on Sunday. She posed next to her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, and their baby girl, Bowie Breeze.

The “Ridiculous” co-host embraced Western style in a pair of cowboy boots. The pointed-toe set featured a leather upper accompanied by pull tabs at the top of the knee-high sleeve, just above the embroidered design. The boots brought height to the look with a Cuban heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Chanel wore an embroidered corset top that featured a frill detailing along the straps and straight neckline. The embroidered shirt had sheer ruched panels along the side of the bodice. She paired the top with a ruffled miniskirt with an embroidered design along each tier.

The rapper accessorized with a tennis bracelet and a pair of statement earrings that brought color to the look with a turquoise stud that sat above the gold dangling accents.

Fenison also opted for western style as he wore a pair of brown cowboy boots. He paired the pointed-toe boots with a white button-down shirt and a pair of blue denim straight-leg jeans.

Earlier this month, Chanel was seen attending an art show for painter Harald Austad. She posted a photo from the event to her Instagram wearing a light beige collared crop top with a pair of cargo boots.

Throughout her career, Chanel has often favored fitted silhouettes that featured vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas.