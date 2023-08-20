Chanel West Coast Buckles into Cargo Boots for Harald Austad’s Art Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chanel West Coast brought a utilitarian twist to a classic shoe this week.

On Saturday, the “Now You Know” musician took to Instagram while out at an art show for painter Harald Austad. For the occasion, she slipped on a pair of black suede knee-high boots with lightly squared toes, as well as cargo side pockets — practically allowing added storage while remaining slick and rugged.

Chanel West Coast’s boots were finished with small triangular silver side buckles, as well as folded top shafts and thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The slouchy set added a sharp finish to her outfit: a black buckle-strapped miniskirt and light beige collared crop top covered in a swirling pinstriped pattern. Both pieces were further elevated by her accessories: gleaming drop earrings, a large crystal cocktail ring and Cult Gaia’s black satin $335 (was $478) Nika tote — which was topped with sparkling crystal-coated handles for a bejeweled finish.

Chanel West Coast’s art show outing marked her latest night-out look of the summer. Previously, the singer also strapped into a pair of metallic silver platform sandals with knotted straps while attending a party with Azazie at Culver City restaurant Margot.

Chanel West Coast’s shoe style is edgy and wide-ranging. On the red carpet, the musician often opts for metallic, embellished and colorful stiletto and platform-soled sandals, often from brands including Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals and boots from Chanel and The Attico, as well as a large collection of Nike sneakers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.