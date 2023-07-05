Chanel West Coast Celebrates the Fourth of July in Thematic Bikini and Studded Big-Toe Sandals

Chanel West Coast shared a slideshow of images from her Fourth of July celebration yesterday held poolside with her family.

The “40 Yard Dash” singer wore a very festive red, white and blue bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear, a favorite brand of hers. The bikini pulled motifs from the American flag, translating them into sequin red and white stripes and blue lace trim. The swimwear was worn underneath denim shorts and a see-through white pearl-embellished swimsuit coverup that tied around the rapper’s waist.

Rounding out her look, Chanel sported white cat eye sunnies from Chanel worn with a diamond-encrusted pendant Gucci necklace.

On her feet, the “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” star stepped into a pair of white studded sandals. The pair featured thin straps dotted with geometric studs. The straps were laid overtop Chanel’s feet and separated her big toes from the rest.

The television personality owns her very own swimwear and clothing company called Coasty Swimwear. The brand just launched its spring-summer swim collection, which includes a range of bikini tops and bottoms featuring whimsical prints along with wrap skirts in aqua, floral and paisley styles. The new collection also features swim rings in prints and hues that match their swim and beachwear.

Coasty Swim is based in Southern California and was founded in 2022. The swimwear and apparel brand aims to bring vibes from every coast on the planet together as one.

After co-hosting MTV’s “Ridiculousness” for 12 years and 30 seasons, the star announced she is leaving the popular viral clip show. The recording artist has already signed a new overall deal with Paramount Media Networks.

