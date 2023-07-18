Chanel West Coast Channels Barbie in Pink Minidress and Floral Wedges at NYX Cosmetics Event

Chanel West Coast celebrated the upcoming “Barbie” film with NYX Cosmetics. She shared photos of the event, taken by photographer Anthony Corona, on her social media this Monday.

The television was all dressed up in a sparkly bubblegum pink minidress featuring a structural corseted bodice with a puffy short skirt including a rounded balloon hem, hence the flared appearance.

Accompanying her dress, Chanel toted a sparkling iridescent mini bag adorned with a large but dainty bow clasp worn with matching shiny silver stud earrings.

On the footwear front, the social media star stepped into a pair of matching pink wedges that gave her look a warm weather touch. The shoes included glittering uppers with ornate floral accents and thick straps that sat across Coast’s toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Coast’s wedges also had rounded toes and wedged platform heels that lifted the starlet to new heights. Wedge heels are an easier-going alternative to stilettos because they are usually far easier to walk in because the wedge heels offer the wearer’s feet more support rather than stilettos.

After co-hosting MTV’s “Ridiculousness” for 12 years and 30 seasons, Coast announced she was leaving the popular viral clip show in March. In the realm of fashion, the television personality owns her very own swimwear and clothing company called Coasty Swimwear. The brand just launched its spring-summer swim collection, which includes a range of bikini tops and bottoms cast in whimsical prints along with wrap skirts in aqua, floral and paisley styles.

Their new collection also features swim rings in prints and hues that match their swim and beachwear. Coast’s creation is based in Southern California and was founded in 2022. The brand aims to bring vibes from every coast on the planet together as one.

