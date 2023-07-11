×
Chanel West Coast Does Barbiecore in Malibu Barbie-Inspired Bikini Top & Chanel Thong Sandals on Beach Day

Chanel West Coast attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Chanel West Coast looked pretty in pink as she took to Instagram from the beach on Monday, channeling Barbiecore. She posted a montage of photos of her and her boyfriend Dom Fenison, accompanied by a caption that read, “Malibu Barbie Fave 1-5?”

The “Ridiculous” co-host paired a light pink ribbed bikini top with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that featured two front-facing pockets. In half of the photos, she layered the set with a light blue and white striped sweater with a V-neckline and embroidered lettering in the same shade as the swimsuit that read “Make Waves.”

Chanel accessorized with a light scrunchie, a pair of white rectangle sunglasses and an assortment of multi-toned bracelets.

The rapper completed the look by slipping into a pair of pink espadrilles from the French brand Chanel. The flats featured an embellished thong strap that connected to the back of the foot and wrapped around the ankle. The sandals brought slight height to the look with a platform sole that was about an inch tall.

Throughout her career, Chanel has often favored fitted silhouettes that featured vibrant colors and various embellishments. She usually pairs her looks with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Chanel loves to slip into a pair of sneakers or boots from brands like Vans, Dr. Martens and Adidas.

The “Roger That” singer has brought her love for fashion to the market with her clothing brand, LOL Cartel. She launched the leisurewear line in 2019 and it is now filled with graphic joggers, beanies and t-shirts. Chanel recently decided to dip her toes into the swimwear industry with her Coasty Swim line.

Chanel West Coast Channels Barbie in Pink Bikini & Thong Sandals
