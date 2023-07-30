Chance the Rapper Gets Casual in Gore-Tex Sneakers in Las Vegas

Chance the Rapper brought eclectically casual dressing to the red carpet in Las Vegas.

While arriving to T-Mobile Arena in Nevada for the welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, Chance the Rapper wore a white T-shirt with a set of Greg Lauren sweatpants. The relaxed trousers featured a gray cotton base, spliced with olive green drawstring-waisted paneling with cargo pockets, frayed trim and multicolored plaid patches.

Chance the Rapper attends the welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 29, 2023. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The “‘Highs & The Lows” rapper’s outfit was complete with a light pink quilted jacket, which featured frayed patchwork detailing, vertical stitching and silver button clasps. His outfit was finished with diamond stud earrings and a silver chain necklace, as well as an olive green baseball cap with his signature “3” logo.

When it came to footwear, Chance the Rapper laced into a pair of Gore-Tex sneakers. His style featured olive green technical fabric uppers with agreed toes, complete with darker green trim. The pair was accented with black “Gore-Tex” lettering on each side, as well as reflective gray tongue paneling and eyelets strung with woven gray laces. Ridged, deep blue rubber outsoles completed the pair with a utilitarian base, adding a dash of tonal color to the musician’s outfit.

A closer look at Chance the Rapper’s Gore-Tex sneakers. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper’s shoe style is wide-ranging. The rapper often wears colorful and neutral sneakers in a wide range of silhouettes, hailing from brands including Puma, Nike, Yeezy and Off-White. For formal occasions, he can also be seen in Thom Browne oxfords.

