Chance the Rapper Gets Casual in Gore-Tex Sneakers in Las Vegas

Chance the Rapper brought eclectically casual dressing to the red carpet in Las Vegas.
While arriving to T-Mobile Arena in Nevada for the welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, Chance the Rapper wore a white T-shirt with a set of Greg Lauren sweatpants. The relaxed trousers featured a gray cotton base, spliced with olive green drawstring-waisted paneling with cargo pockets, frayed trim and multicolored plaid patches.
The “‘Highs & The Lows” rapper’s outfit was complete with a light pink quilted jacket, which featured frayed patchwork detailing, vertical stitching and silver button clasps. His outfit was finished with diamond stud earrings and a silver chain necklace, as well as an olive green baseball cap with his signature “3” logo.
When it came to footwear, Chance the Rapper laced into a pair of Gore-Tex sneakers. His style featured olive green technical fabric uppers with agreed toes, complete with darker green trim. The pair was accented with black “Gore-Tex” lettering on each side, as well as reflective gray tongue paneling and eyelets strung with woven gray laces. Ridged, deep blue rubber outsoles completed the pair with a utilitarian base, adding a dash of tonal color to the musician’s outfit.
Chance the Rapper’s shoe style is wide-ranging. The rapper often wears colorful and neutral sneakers in a wide range of silhouettes, hailing from brands including Puma, Nike, Yeezy and Off-White. For formal occasions, he can also be seen in Thom Browne oxfords.
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
