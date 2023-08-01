Catherine Zeta-Jones Strolls in Portofino in Black Espadrille Wedges With Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a note out of European summer styling for her vacation look.

The “Wednesday” actress stepped out in Portofino, Italy, with her husband Michael Douglas on Monday. For their outing, Zeta-Jones donned a printed purple maxi dress with sequin detailing. Her dress featured a V-neckline as well as ruching in the waist with a flowing sheer skirt.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones in Portofino on July 31. Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Zeta-Jones added drop earrings and sunglasses as well as a bracelet to the outfit, plus a black clutch bag for her accessories. Douglas wore a navy blue button-down paired with white pants and black loafer shoes.

The “Mask of Zorro” actress added a European footwear style to round out her Italian vacation look; espadrille wedges. Her black close-toe sandals featured straps around the ankle and beige wedges. The heels reached at least 3 inches in height. Comfortable wedge sandals are an essential silhouette in many celebrities’ shoe rotations because they thrive at the intersection of supportive footwear and a high-stacked style.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones in Portofino on July 31. Oliver Palombi / MEGA

When it comes to her red carpet shoe style, Zeta-Jones often looks toward sleek silhouettes. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. However, for her off-duty moments, she can reach for more casual styles, especially when hitting the golf course. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since launching it in 2017.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.