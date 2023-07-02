Cate Blanchett Gets Sharp in Mint Suit and Pointed Pumps for ‘The New Boy’ Photocall

Cate Blanchett was sharply suited at the photocall for “The New Boy” in Australia. The actress’ latest dramatic film, which also stars Aswan Reid, Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair, will be released on July 6.

While at the movie’s photocall at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in New South Wales with director Warwick Thornton, Blanchett posed in a light green suit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a boxy blazer with pointed black-paneled lapels, as well as a set of matching pleated trousers. Her attire was smoothly layered with a matching minty button-up shirt and black tie, creating a monochrome appearance.

(L-R): Warwick Thornton and Cate Blanchett attend a photocall for “The New Boy” at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in New South Wales, Australia. Richard Milnes / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Blanchett stuck to one of her longtime signature red carpet styles: pointed-toe pumps. The “Carol” star opted to slip on a set of black heels with triangular toes, complete with smooth uppers. Though the set wasn’t fully visible, it was likely complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — given both the pair’s traditional silhouette and Blanchett’s past styles worn through the years.

Indeed, pointed-toe pumps are a timeless wardrobe staple. The style is favored for its variety of height-boosting heels — often from 3 to 6 inches tall — and sharp silhouette with triangular toes, which has been used to dress up outfits ranging from casual to formal. Pairs are often released in collections year-round from their popularity, with new styles having launched this season by labels including Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

A closer look at Blanchett’s heels. Richard Milnes / SplashNews.com

Blanchett regularly wears sharp heels on the red carpet. The “Cinderella” star can often be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels from a wide range of brands, including Christian Louboutin, Casadei, Givenchy and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in low-soled and platform sneakers by Gucci, Roger Vivier and Stella McCartney.