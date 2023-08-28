YouTuber Cassey Ho Sparkles in Bejeweled Sandals at Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Cassey Ho made a sparkling statement on the red carpet for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Ho, the YouTuber behind the hit fitness channel Blogilates — and whose athleisure brand Popflex is nominated for the evening’s Creator Product trophy — arrived to Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza in a set of glitzy sandals on Sunday night. The creator’s footwear featured metallic pointed-toe soles, complete with crystal-coated ankle, slingback and knotted toe straps.

Cassey Ho attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ho’s footwear was likely finished with thin stiletto heels, given their shape, silhouette and similar pairs on the market. The influencer’s shoes were decidedly on-trend as well, given the popularity of embellished, open shoes in recent seasons — which have also been seen in new collections from brands including Alexandre Birman, Britt Netta and Stuart Weitzman.

The athleisure designer’s sparkly sandals also served as the base for her equally glamorous outfit: a sheer, strapless black dress, which featured crystal-lined corset boning across its bodice for a romantic edge. Ho’s dress was complete with allover crystal and bejeweled floral embroidery across its long skirt for an elegant finish, which the YouTuber elevated with a thin gold chain necklace and fringed crystal statement earrings.

A closer look at Ho’s heels. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Streamy Awards celebrate the top digital social media talents, agencies and brands across various platforms. This year’s ceremony is hosted by MatPat of Game Theorists, with nominees including Charli D’Amelio, Shay Mitchell, Alix Earle and Pink Pantheress.

