Carrie Underwood Promotes NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Crystal-Embellished Black Booties

carrie underwood, nbc, sunday night football, jumpsuit, catsuit, sheer, booties, football
Carrie Underwood Shoe Style
Carrie Underwood is hitting TV screens across America this coming fall yet again.

The country singer is joining NBC for the 11th consecutive year to perform the opening song for “Sunday Night Football.” Underwood has been singing the opener for the NFL’s weekend tradition since 2013, taking over for Faith Hill. The season is slated to return on Sept. 10.

carrie underwood, nbc, sunday night football, jumpsuit, catsuit, sheer, booties, football
Underwood for NBC Sunday Night Football.NBC

For the promotional photoshoot, Underwood wore a sleek jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured one full pant leg as well as one long sleeve on opposite limbs. The black and gray garment featured sheer panels, sequins and decals all throughout the piece. The “Before He Cheats” singer added several black and silver rings for accessories.

carrie underwood, nbc, sunday night football, jumpsuit, catsuit, sheer, booties, football
A closer look at Underwood’s booties.NBC

Underwood rounded out her look with booties. One boot was covered in a black leather material with black metal detailing along the ankle. The other boot, worn on the side of the jumpsuit with the full pant leg, was covered in the same sequin material as the rest of the pant, creating a seamless transition. Both booties featured a pointed toe and a thick block heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Church Bells” singer’s red carpet looks usually include platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Agnes Bethel, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, the star wears comfy sneakers and ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, DKNY and R13.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

