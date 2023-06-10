Carrie Underwood Shines in White Rhinestoned Cowboy Boots & Ripped Denim Shorts at Carrie’s Country Launch

Carrie Underwood launched an exclusive SiriusXM channel live from Margaritaville yesterday in Nashville. The year-round channel, titled Carrie’s Country, is described as a musical journey, hand-crafted by the singer, as she highlights her friends, favorites and influences – new and classic country, workout hits, gospel and beyond.

For the event, the eight-time Grammy award winner wore a light-wash denim top featuring a halter-style neckline and shiny silver appliques on the bodice. The halter top was tucked into matching light-wash denim shorts that were belted and featured a highly-distressed appearance.

Carrie Underwood launched her exclusive SiriusXM channel “Carrie’s Country” Live from Margaritaville on June 09, 2023 in Nashville. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Worn overtop her denim set was a silver crystalized chainmail cropped cardigan with short slouchy sleeves, rhinestone adornments and a zipper closure.

As for footwear, the hitmaker sported white cowboy boots. The Western-inspired pair was crafted of white patent leather, hence the high shine appearance and featured pointed toes and crystal adornments that matched the ones on her outfit.

A closer look at Carrie Underwood’s shoes. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

The shoe style is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Underwood included. As of recently, top celebrities like Janelle Monae, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Emma Roberts and Victoria Justice were seen wearing the style.

Carrie Underwood and “Buzz” Brainard launch the exclusive SiriusXM channel “Carrie’s Country” Live from Margaritaville on June 09, 2023 in Nashville. Getty Images for SiriusXM

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s red carpet looks usually include platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Agnes Bethel, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, the star wears comfy sneakers and ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, DKNY and R13.

PHOTOS: See Carrie Underwood’s style evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

