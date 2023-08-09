Carly Rae Jepsen Pops in Purple Platform Boots on ‘Anything To Be with You’ Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen brought a pop of purple to Manhattan during her latest performance.

While onstage at Pier 17’s rooftop in New York City on Tuesday during her current “Anything To Be With You” tour — which supports her 2023 pop album, “The Loveliest Time” — Jepsen soared in a set of pastel purple platform boots. The “Kollage” singer’s style featured smooth ankle-high uppers with zipped sides, set atop thick stacked platform soles.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs during her “Anything To Be With You” tour at Pier 17 in New York City on Aug. 8, 2023. Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Dynamic flared block heels totaling at least 5 inches tall completed Jepsen’s boots with a height-boosting base, providing the musician with added elevation. The style also further complemented the “Call Me Maybe” singer’s attire: a gauzy, transparent purple silk dress with a high neckline, flounced trim and flowing train, complete with a keyhole bodice cutout that revealed a lacy lavender bra.

A closer look at Jepsen’s boots. Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Jepsen’s attire was finished with pink and purple crystal butterfly-trimmed drop earrings, instantly reminiscent of early 2000’s drops previously worn by stars like Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey — and seen in glitzy new styles by Betsey Johnson, Swarovski and Eye Candy LA, reimagining the symbol in various crystals and metals. For a pop of additional color, Jepsen also wore an array of acrylic, bubble-shaped and crystal-topped rings in various purple hues. Similar Y2K-worthy styles have risen in popularity from their nostalgic, playful appearances, seen in spring collections from brands including Bon Bon Whims Club, Emma Pills and Lalique.

However, this wasn’t the musician’s only colorful outfit as of late. Earlier in the month, the “Run Away With Me” singer posed in a recent post on Instagram, wearing bright red Mary Jane-style heels with matching tights and a chic beige trench coat.

Jepsen’s shoe style is eclectic and nostalgic. The “Emotion” musician often wears colorful and neutral block-heeled mules and sandals when off-duty, as well as athletic knit sneakers and rubber Hunter boots. Onstage, she can also be seen in stiletto-heeled and platform-soled boots, in addition to lace-up combat styles.

