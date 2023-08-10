Carly Rae Jepsen Shimmers in Metallic Pink Platforms on ‘Good Morning America’

Carly Rae Jepsen brought high-shine metallics to New York City while performing on “Good Morning America.”

While onstage in Times Square during the morning show’s Summer Concert Series in partnership with Revlon, Jepsen took to the stage to perform her song “Psychedelic Switch” from her newest pop album, “The Loveliest Time” — which she is supporting during her current “Anything To Be With You” tour. For the occasion, the musician shone in a set of platform-soled sandals with caged toes, fully crafted from metallic, holographic pink leather.

The “Call Me Maybe” singer’s statement shoes were complete with thick, towering block heels for a dynamic height boost. The set also added a disco-worthy flair to her equally glitzy outfit: a silver and green degradé jumpsuit with a sleeveless bodice and flared legs, coated in miniature sequins for a burst of sparkle. Jepsen’s look was finished with layered green and gold crystal-studded rings, as well as crystal-lined hoop earrings, which each complemented her attire’s light-catching shimmer.

Jepsen’s glittering ensemble could also be seen during her second musical set, where she performed her song “The Loneliest Time.”

However, this was only Jepsen’s first ensemble of the day. While leaving the “Good Morning America” studios, the singer stepped out in a white T-shirt and gingham-printed tiered maxi skirt. For a cozy spin, her outfit was finished with a bright pink knit cardigan, as well as a pair of black Mary Jane shoes boosted with ridged lug soles.

Carly Rae Jepsen leaves “Good Morning America” in New York City on Aug.10, 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jepsen’s shoe style is eclectic and nostalgic. The “Emotion” musician often wears colorful and neutral block-heeled mules and sandals when off-duty, as well as athletic knit sneakers and rubber Hunter boots. Onstage, she can also be seen in stiletto-heeled and platform-soled boots, in addition to lace-up combat styles.

