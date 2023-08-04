Carly Rae Jepsen Blossoms in 3D Butterfly Platform Boots for Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago

Carly Rae Jepsen brought nothing but ethereal style during her Lollapalooza performance at Grant Park in Chicago yesterday.

The vocalist donned a whimsical mesh dress featuring an angelic bodice, halter neckline, open back with adjustable tie closures, and a high-low hem, exuding grace and charm.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 3, 2023 in Chicago. FilmMagic

She dazzled in her Sugar Thrillz Take Me Away Butterfly Platform Boots. The satin booties featured a lavender floral pattern, chunky flared heels, adjustable lace-ups, side zip closures, and 3D embroidered butterflies all over.

Platform boots have surged in style, blending retro vibes with contemporary flair. Their elevated soles add height while making a bold fashion statement. Loved by fashion icons, these boots effortlessly merge comfort and trendiness, becoming a must-have accessory for edgy and chic looks.

The lavender floral pattern was both feminine and eye-catching, and the chunky flared heels added height and glamour. The adjustable lace-ups ensured a perfect fit, and the side zip closures made them easy to put on and take off. The 3D embroidered butterflies were the perfect finishing touch, adding a touch of whimsy and fun.

Sugar Thrillz Take Me Away Butterfly Platform Boots DollsKill.com

Carly Rae Jepsen has always had a unique sense of style. In her early days, she was known for her girly, pop-star looks. She often wore bright colors, ruffles, and lace.

As her career progressed, her style evolved to become more edgy and fashion-forward. She started wearing more leather, lace, and mesh. She also started experimenting with different silhouettes, such as crop tops, high-waisted pants, and mini skirts.

Jepsen’s shoe style has also evolved over the years. In the beginning, she mostly wore heels and boots. However, she has since started wearing more sneakers and sandals. She also loves to wear platform shoes, which add a touch of height and glamour to her outfits.