Carly Pearce Hosts ACM Honors 2023 in Towering Sparkly Platform Heels

Carly Pearce hit the stage of the ACM Honors in several different looks.

The country music singer hosted the 16th annual event on Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. She walked the red carpet look and hit the stage in a pair of sky-high platform heels, wearing white leather sandals from Alexandre Birman with a thick heel that reached nearly 5 inches.

Pearce speaks onstage at the ACM Honors 2023. Maggie Friedman for Variety

Her Agnes 120 heels featured an ankle strap as well as a strap across the toes that were covered in sparkly gems. The shoes retail for $795.

Pearce paired the heels with a white minidress from David Koma. Her strapless dress featured a rounded cutout along the left leg with a silver sequin border. She accessorized the look further with sparkly drop earrings as well as a few rings.

Later in the evening, the “Every Little Thing” singer changed into a darker look. This time, she wore a black minidress from Needle & Thread with long sleeves and a cold shoulder cutout effect. The dress was made of a ruffled tulle material with a dotted print and was complete with a satin bow at the neck.

Pearce added black leather sandals, also from Alexandre Birman. Her Clarita 75 heels featured bows on each strap and a thin heel that boosted Pearce up by 3 inches.

Finally, Pearce performed at the event wearing a long dress. Hiding her shoes, this dress featured long sleeves and a high neckline. It was covered in a pink floral print as well as ruffles throughout the garment.

The Academy of Country Music Honors 2023 was held yesterday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The ceremony will air on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST as a two-hour special on Fox. See the photos below.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.