Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Celebrates Fifth Birthday Dressed as Ballerina in Pink Tutu & Strappy Flats 

Cardi B took to Instagram to share some photos from her daughter Kulture’s fifth birthday. The “Be Careful” singer celebrated the special date by having a “Trolls”-themed party.

The eldest child of the rapper posed in a light pink tank top with frill sleeves. She paired it with a matching tutu that featured a satin panel along the waistline.

She accessorized her daughter with a pair of silver-toned hoops and a beaded bracelet. Kulture also added to the look with a hot pink leather Hermes Birkin handbag with gold hardware.

Kulture’s look was completed with a pair of light pink sandals. The flats featured a crisscross strap that followed up her leg and laid over a hot pink thong strap that surrounded her ankle. The beige footbed added contrast of color to the pink look.

The 5-year-old switched out of that look into another pink ensemble for another party at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Her second look was composed of a romper and a pair of Crocs.

Cardi B matched her daughter with a hot pink Balenciaga minidress with crystal-embellished lettering along the front that spelled out the brand’s name along with a mirrored B design. She accessorized the look with a pair of textured silver-toned hoops and a set of sparkling bracelets. She slipped into a pair of light pink Nike sneakers that featured a hot pink Swoosh logo and a lace-up closure.

Kulture’s father and rapper Offset was also in attendance. He was seen carrying their son Wave wearing a white graphic T-shirt and a pair of matching pants. Offset paired the look with a pair of blackout oval sunglasses and a tennis bracelet. He also opted for a pair of Nikes, the classic white Air Force 1s.