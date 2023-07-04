×
Cardi B Slips Into a Valentino Jumpsuit and Louboutin Strappy Sandals at Paris Couture Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Cardi B is seen during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
Cardi B is seen during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2023 in Paris, France.
Getty Images
Cardi B is in Paris for the fashion capital’s Haute Couture Week and is not missing any opportunity to make a style statement. Today, the Grammy Award-winning rapper posed for photographers and fans who were waiting for her outside of her hotel in a full Valentino look from head to toe.

The singer stepped out for a shopping session wearing a skintight jumpsuit covered in the brand’s “V” logo underneath a matching cape with puffy sleeves and a long train with the same pattern.

Cardi B wearing a full Valentino outfit while leaving her hotel in Paris. Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL8699405 040723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Cardi B wearing a full Valentino outfit while leaving her hotel in Paris.SplashNews.com

She let the outfit speak volumes limiting the accessories to a pair of dangling earrings and a small handbag matching the outfit. The $1,900 bag is the Locò Small Toile Iconographe shoulder bag, with a short leather handle and Valentino’s iconic “V” front and center.

She styled her long dark hair down and straight with a sleek part in the middle and completed her beauty look with a smokey eye in a combination of orange and brown tones, brown lips lined with a darker lipliner and her signature long manicure in a neutral shade.

Cardi B wearing a full Valentino outfit while leaving her hotel in Paris. Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL8699405 040723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Cardi B wearing a full Valentino outfit while leaving her hotel in Paris. SplashNews.com

On her feet, the “Hustlers” star opted for a pair of Louboutin strap sandals in black. The $850 style is the ‘Loubougirl,’ a reinterpretation of one of the designer’s most iconic sandals, the ‘Loubi Queen’, inspired by 1950s pin-up girls. It features a thin ankle strap and sits on a 3.9 inch wrapped stiletto heel, finished with an asymmetrical front strap atop a flat sole.

Click through the gallery to see Cardi’s best shoe moments.

Cardi B in full Valentino Look at Paris Haute Couture Week
