Cardi B Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Saint Laurent Stiletto Heels and Chrome Hearts Jumpsuit

Cardi B flexed a Chrome Hearts look in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday. The “Be Careful” rapper was clad in a black and blue jumpsuit from the Los Angeles-based brand in a bodycon style taking inspiration from motocross wear.

The piece featured a high neckline with Chrome Hearts logo detailing on the knees, down the arms and pant legs and across the neck. The jumpsuit was color-blocked in shades of cobalt and sky blue with black mixed in all throughout.

Accessorizing her look, Cardi toted a black leather Hermès Birkin adorned with hefty Chrome Hearts keychains in silver that matched her Chrome Hearts nails. The performer also wore large hoops featuring pendant adornments, also from the beloved luxury brand.

Reaching new heights, the hitmaker donned a lofty pair of peep-toe jet-black platform heels by Saint Laurent. The style was comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, along with thick and sturdy straps that worked their way up and around the “I Like It” rapper’s ankles. The heeled sandals also featured thick lofty platform soles along with 6.7-inch stiletto heels.

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more.

