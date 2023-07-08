×
Read Next: Philipp Plein Hosts Launch Party for Crypto King and Crypto Queen Time Machine Collections
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Cardi B Dazzles in Copper Sequin Gown and Sandal Heels at Fendi’s Fall 2023 Couture Show

Cardi B, Fendi, sequin, copped, gown, sandal heels.
Cardi B Dazzles in Sequin Gown and Heels at Fendi's Couture Show 2023
Cardi B Dazzles in Sequin Gown and Heels at Fendi's Couture Show 2023
Cardi B Dazzles in Sequin Gown and Heels at Fendi's Couture Show 2023
Cardi B Dazzles in Sequin Gown and Heels at Fendi's Couture Show 2023
View Gallery
View Gallery16 Images
Share

Cardi B turned heads at Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 6 in Paris. 

The “I Like It” rapper was outfitted in a copper-colored floor-sweeping Fendi gown crafted from heavily sequined high-shine fabric. The garment was bodycon and featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a flared skirt that pooled around the performer’s feet.

Cardi B, Fendi, sequin, copped, gown, sandal heels.
Cardi B attends Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in ParisGetty Images for Fendi

The sequined appearance was texturally interesting and reflected the light from all angles. Despite its subjectively bold nature, the dress is rather subdued given Cardi’s affinity for bright colors and striking silhouettes.

Equipping herself with even more shine, Cardi sported a pair of gold and diamond-encrusted dangling earrings that were slightly hidden behind her straightened and highlighted tresses.

Although Cardi’s shoes were not visible over the lengthy hem of her dress, the hitmaker likely paired her dress with some sort of strappy heeled sandal, one of her go-to styles. The summery footwear was likely comprised of thin sturdy straps, rounded toes and stiletto heels that offered the rapper a boost in height. As the weather grows warmer, sandal heels are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Cardi’s included.

In fact, sandal heels have been recently spotted on top stars like Rihanna, Halle Berry, Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Naomi Watts, Pamela Anderson, Hilary Swank, Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and Heidi Klum among others.

Cardi B, Fendi, sequin, copped, gown, sandal heels.
Cardi B attends Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in ParisGetty Images for Fendi

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipped her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

PHOTOS: Check out Cardi B’s best shoe looks throughout the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels

Cardi B And Offset Arrive At Her 30th Birthday Party In Los AngelesPictured: Cardi B,OffsetRef: SPL5492821 111022 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
All the celebrities at Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party in Los Angeles
View Gallery8 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cardi B Dazzles in Sequin Gown and Heels at Fendi's Couture Show 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad