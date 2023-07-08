Cardi B Dazzles in Copper Sequin Gown and Sandal Heels at Fendi’s Fall 2023 Couture Show

Cardi B turned heads at Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 6 in Paris.

The “I Like It” rapper was outfitted in a copper-colored floor-sweeping Fendi gown crafted from heavily sequined high-shine fabric. The garment was bodycon and featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a flared skirt that pooled around the performer’s feet.

Cardi B attends Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris Getty Images for Fendi

The sequined appearance was texturally interesting and reflected the light from all angles. Despite its subjectively bold nature, the dress is rather subdued given Cardi’s affinity for bright colors and striking silhouettes.

Equipping herself with even more shine, Cardi sported a pair of gold and diamond-encrusted dangling earrings that were slightly hidden behind her straightened and highlighted tresses.

Although Cardi’s shoes were not visible over the lengthy hem of her dress, the hitmaker likely paired her dress with some sort of strappy heeled sandal, one of her go-to styles. The summery footwear was likely comprised of thin sturdy straps, rounded toes and stiletto heels that offered the rapper a boost in height. As the weather grows warmer, sandal heels are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Cardi’s included.

In fact, sandal heels have been recently spotted on top stars like Rihanna, Halle Berry, Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Naomi Watts, Pamela Anderson, Hilary Swank, Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and Heidi Klum among others.

Cardi B attends Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris Getty Images for Fendi

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipped her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

