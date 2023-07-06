Cardi B Commands Attention in Sparkling Green Dress With Dramatic Puffer Hood and Metallic Platforms at Gaurav Gupta’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Cardi B has been a shining star during Paris Couture Week.

For the Gaurav Gupta couture fall 2023 show on Thursday, she sat front row in a vibrant green ensemble. She wore a floor-length gown adorned with intricate embellishments throughout. The standout feature of the ensemble was a strikingly voluminous puffer hood, adding an element of drama to her look.

Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta couture fall 2023 show in Paris. Getty Images

When it came to footwear, she added more glamour in a pair of silver platform sandals. This style is a fashionable choice that combines style and comfort. The metallic silver finish adds a touch of glamour, while the platform design provides height and stability. This trend is perfect for those seeking a statement shoe that can effortlessly elevate any outfit, from casual to formal.

The “Up” singer also made a striking appearance at the Fendi couture fall 2023 show covered in sequins. Her attire showcased a mermaid-inspired silhouette with its long sleeves and flowing maxi design.

Cardi B attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show in Paris. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Cardi B’s style has evolved from vibrant and daring streetwear to glamorous and high-fashion looks, solidifying her status as a style icon. Her shoe style is bold and eclectic, ranging from high-end designer heels to statement sneakers, often incorporating vibrant colors, unique shapes, and eye-catching embellishments.

Paris Couture Fashion Week showcases renowned designers presenting their avant-garde creations, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The event attracts industry insiders, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts.