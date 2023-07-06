×
Read Next: Converse and A-Cold-Wall* Release New Chuck 70 Ox Style and Apparel Capsule
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Cardi B Commands Attention in Sparkling Green Dress With Dramatic Puffer Hood and Metallic Platforms at Gaurav Gupta’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Cardi B Turns Heads in Dramatic Green Dress at Paris Couture Week
Cardi B Turns Heads in Dramatic Green Dress at Paris Couture Week
Cardi B Turns Heads in Dramatic Green Dress at Paris Couture Week
Cardi B Turns Heads in Dramatic Green Dress at Paris Couture Week
View Gallery
View Gallery16 Images
Share

Cardi B has been a shining star during Paris Couture Week.

For the Gaurav Gupta couture fall 2023 show on Thursday, she sat front row in a vibrant green ensemble. She wore a floor-length gown adorned with intricate embellishments throughout. The standout feature of the ensemble was a strikingly voluminous puffer hood, adding an element of drama to her look.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta couture fall 2023 show in Paris.Getty Images

When it came to footwear, she added more glamour in a pair of silver platform sandals. This style is a fashionable choice that combines style and comfort. The metallic silver finish adds a touch of glamour, while the platform design provides height and stability. This trend is perfect for those seeking a statement shoe that can effortlessly elevate any outfit, from casual to formal.

The “Up” singer also made a striking appearance at the Fendi couture fall 2023 show covered in sequins. Her attire showcased a mermaid-inspired silhouette with its long sleeves and flowing maxi design.

Cardi B attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi)
Cardi B attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show in Paris.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Cardi B’s style has evolved from vibrant and daring streetwear to glamorous and high-fashion looks, solidifying her status as a style icon. Her shoe style is bold and eclectic, ranging from high-end designer heels to statement sneakers, often incorporating vibrant colors, unique shapes, and eye-catching embellishments.

Paris Couture Fashion Week showcases renowned designers presenting their avant-garde creations, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The event attracts industry insiders, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts.

Jeremy Scott NYFW fall 2018 cardi b
Cardi B’s Shoe Looks Through the Years
View Gallery16 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cardi B Turns Heads in Dramatic Green Dress at Paris Couture Week
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad