Cardi B Shines in Crystal-Embellished Net Dress, Speaker Bag & Pantaboots at Balenciaga’s After-Party With Offset

Cardi B sparkled as she attended Balenciaga’s after-party in Paris on Thursday night with her husband, rapper Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore a black long-sleeve jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette and structured shoulders. The one-piece was attached to a crystal-embellished net dress with an all-over diamond-shaped cutout look.

Cardi B leaving the Balenciaga after-party in Paris on July 6, 2023. Splash News

Cardi accessorized the look with a pair of sparkling statement dangle earrings. She was also seen holding the Bang & Olufsen X Balenciaga speaker bag.

The jumpsuit featured a pantaboot silhouette that transitioned into pointed-toe shoes. The style brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Cardi B and Offset leaving the Balenciaga after-party in Paris on July 6, 2023. SplashNews

As for the “Bad and Boujee” rapper, Offset attended the after-party in a black fitted t-shirt which he layered with a black paneled leather jacket. He paired the top with black Balenciaga straight jeans. Offset accessorized the look with a pair of thin blackout sunglasses and a diamond chain.

The rapper completed his look with Balenciaga’s black Bulldozer lace-up boots. The leather shoes featured a chunky design with a rounded toe and white sketching around the upper identifying different parts of the shoe. The thick-toothed platform sole brought about 3 inches of height to the look. The lace-up boots are a part of the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

The couple has been in Paris all week for the fashion capital’s Paris Couture Week. Cardi was seen sitting front row at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show alongside Shakira and Camila Cabello.