Cardi B Brings Drama to Paris Couture Week in Graphic Print Jumpsuit and Beaded Sandals for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2023 Show

Cardi B brought dynamic drama to Haute Couture Week while in Paris.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shone while stepping out in the City of Light to attend Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2023 couture show — notably guest-designed by Rabanne (formerly Paco Rabanne)’s creative director Julien Dossena.

For the occasion, her Gaultier outfit consisted of an off-white catsuit covered in a dark blue tattoo-like print, featuring imagery of suns, chains, hands and various nature landscapes. The allover-patterned piece was complemented by layered silver metal wire-covered bangles, round and thin-beaded bracelets, as well as matching beaded necklaces, a tiered braided black choker and large silver hoop earrings.

Cardi B leaves her hotel to attend Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2023 couture show in Paris on July 5, 2023. Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Cardi B strapped into a slick pair of heeled sandals to finish her outfit. The “Money” singer’s set featured metallic mirrored silver leather uppers with square-toed soles and thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair was boldly completed with gleaming round metal beads lining its front straps, creating an adorned statement while smoothly complementing Cardi B’s similarly textured accessories.

A closer look at Cardi B’s heels. Raw Image LTD/MEGA

However, this wasn’t Cardi B’s only bold couture outfit of the day. Earlier in the morning, she also made waves while attending Balenciaga’s fall 2023 couture show — the third by creative director Demna — in a sequined black catsuit with matching stiletto-heeled boots and a massive bow-shaped skirt. Her ensemble was dramatically finished with crystal “B”-shaped fringed statement earrings, as well as a frothy white coat.

Cardi B leaves her hotel to attend Balenciaga’s fall 2023 couture show in Paris on July 5, 2023.

Paris Couture Week showcases the upcoming season’s couture collections, featuring limited-run pieces crafted by hand. Held from July 3 to July 6, the fall 2023 couture schedule features new creations by Schiaparelli, Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli and more. This season’s event will also feature Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena’s debut as the latest guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier.