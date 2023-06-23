Cardi B Suits Up in Neon Pumps for Her Daughter Kulture’s Kindergarten Graduation

Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture’s kindergarten graduation in style.

As seen on her Instagram on Thursday, Cardi B suited up in a classic gray suit with bright accessories. The ensemble featured a structured blazer, adding a touch of professionalism and refinement. Complementing the blazer were slim-cut pants that created a sleek silhouette.

Her long dark tresses were styled in voluminous curls with bold bangs at the center. To coordinate with her footwear, she carried the Balenciaga yellow Le Cagole mini bag designed with a shoulder chain strap with one hook, zip fastening with knotted leather pullers and aged-silver hardware with rhinestones.

Adding an extra pop of color, the rapper strapped on a pair of neon stiletto pumps. The neon stiletto pump trend has gained popularity in recent years, adding a bold and vibrant touch to outfits. Several brands have embraced this trend and designed stunning neon stiletto pumps.

Christian Louboutin is known for its iconic red soles and has introduced neon versions of their classic Pigalle pumps. Jimmy Choo offers sleek and eye-catching neon stiletto pumps in various styles, while Manolo Blahnik infuses elegance with their neon designs. Other brands like Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura and Saint Laurent have also contributed to the neon stiletto pump trend.

Cardi B is known for her fearless and vibrant fashion choices, making her a beloved figure in the fashion industry. She embraces bold and daring ensembles, opting for edgy dresses, eye-catching prints and stylish athleisure pieces.

Her shoe collection is equally impressive, with a penchant for high-end labels such as Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich. Cardi has a particular fondness for Christian Louboutin heels, affectionately referring to them as her “bloody shoes” due to their iconic red soles. Her fashion sense continues to captivate and inspire fans worldwide.