Cara Delevingne Wears Edgy Leather Pants and Combat Boots With Ralph Lauren Blazer at Wimbledon 2023 Day Eight

Cara Delevingne paired refined and edgy pieces together while watching a tennis match. The model attended Day Eight of Wimbledon 2023, held at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

While taking a break from watching the matches, Delevingne made an appearance at the Ralph Lauren Suite on-site. For the event, she wore a full look from the American brand comprised of a tan double-breasted oversized blazer with gold metal buttons over a black scoop neck top, which she paired with black leather pants.

Delevingne attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon on July 10. Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Her leather pants featured a high rise and were secure with a black belt with gold hardware. Delevingne accessorized further with a necklace, black sunglasses and a black leather crossbody bag.

The actress laced up a pair of black combat boots to complete the look. Her black leather boots featured zippers up the sides, black laces, a rounded toe and chunky lug soles. The boots grounded her look and tied everything together without overpowering any of the pieces.

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

