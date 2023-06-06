Cara Delevingne Gets Comfortable in Pink Ugg Boots on ‘American Horror Story’ Set With Blazer & Leather Leggings

Cara Delevingne’s latest “American Horror Story” look blended business with casual.

The model was seen on the set of Ryan Murphy’s TV show on Monday in New York City. The popular FX series is currently filming its 12th season and also includes cast members like Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

Between scenes, Delevingne was spotted wearing a black blazer over an oversized white button-down shirt. She added black leather leggings to the ensemble and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Delevingne leaves the set of American Horror Story in New York City. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The FN cover star added a bright pop of color to her look with her footwear. She donned bright pink Ugg boots. Her Classic Mini II Boots featured the Australian’s well-known sheepskin material as well as its foam sole. The boots are currently on sale on Ugg’s website for $105.

Delevingne leaves the set of American Horror Story in New York City. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Delevingne’s shoe styles vary between edgy and elegant. On the red carpet, the star can be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin, among other top brands. Her off-duty style includes Chanel, Golden Goose and Puma sneakers, plus RTA combat boots and Ugg slippers. Delevingne is a longtime fixture in the fashion industry from her modeling background, as well as brand ambassador roles for Dior, Tag Heuer and Puma.

See Delevingne’s street style evolution over the years in this gallery.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related stories:

Best Ugg Boots

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women