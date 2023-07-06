×
Camila Cabello Serves Gothic Glamour in Babydoll Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Viktor & Rolf’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Camila Cabello, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, Paris, babydoll dress, platform heels.
Camila Cabello channeled gothic style to sit front row at the Viktor & Rolf couture fall 2023 show yesterday in Paris.

The “Worth It” songstress was clad in a flouncy black babydoll dress comprised of a high neckline, a distressed balloon skirt, mid-length sleeves and voluminous bell sleeves. The garment featured panels upon panels of different patterned fabric centered in blue, black, tan and purple hues.

Camila Cabello, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, Paris, babydoll dress, platform heels.
Camila Cabello attends the Viktor & Rolf couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Couture Week.Getty Images

Rounding out her look, the hitmaker wore a rosy flush on her cheeks and gathered her dark tresses up into a messy bun accompanied by face-framing fringe.

Accompanied by ankle-length black lace socks, the performer stepped into a pair of black platform heels. The patent leather sky-high set featured striking square toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles with silver buckle closures and lofty platform soles. 6-inch block heels rounded out the set, offering Cabello a substantial boost.

Camila Cabello, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, Paris, babydoll dress, platform heels.
A closer look at Camila Cabello’s shoes.Getty Images

Platforms heels, of all kinds, are the star of this summer’s fashion season, seen on just about every star’s feet as of late.

The hit Cuban-born star can often be found wearing Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden.

Camila Cabello, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, Paris, babydoll dress, platform heels.
Camila Cabello attends the Viktor & Rolf couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Couture Week.Getty Images

The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Camila Cabello’s style evolution over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Camila Cabello Goes Goth in Babydoll Dress & 6-Inch Heels in Paris
