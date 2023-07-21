Camila Cabello Goes Black for Premios Juventud 2023 in The Attico Slip Dress and 6-Inch Heels

Camila Cabello attended Premios Juventud 2023 held yesterday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cabello received the “Agent of Change” award during the ceremony. This is the first time Cabello has attended in ten years.

The hitmaker was clad in a black floor-sweeping The Attico dress in a bodycon style crafted from a sleek black slightly shiny fabric.

Camila Cabello arrives at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

The garment featured a strappy asymmetrical neckline with a geometric cut-out accompanied by a breezy floor-length skirt that slightly eclipsed her footwear. The “Shameless” songstress accessorized her look with a pair of dazzling silver hoops and wore her dark tresses straightened and parted down the middle.

On her feet, the performer stepped into a pair of black platform sandal heels. The lofty patent leather set was comprised of rounded open toes, and thick straps that secured the shoes in place that sat over the tops of her toes around the ankles.

A closer look at Camila Cabello’s shoes. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The style also included sky-high platform soles and 6-inch block heels that rounded out the set nicely, offering Cabello a substantial boost in height.

Camila Cabello arrives at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Wireimage

The hit Cuban-born star can often be found wearing Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden.

Premios Juventud 2023 was held on July 20, 2023 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The award show is meant to recognize the best in pop culture of young Hispanic and Latino Americans and was televised through Univision. Notable attendees included Bad Bunny, Becky G, Maluma, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira, Karol G and Camila Cabello.

