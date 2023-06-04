Camila Cabello Hits the Gym in an Alo Yoga Skort and Athletic Sneakers in New York

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Camila Cabello was spotted heading to the gym in New York on June 1 dressed in an athleisure-inspired look.

The “Señorita” singer was clad in an oversized white zip-up layered overtop a form-fitting black Alo Yoga compression shirt with white logo detailing. On the bottom, Cabello styled a breezy black skort with built-in shorts, also from Alo Yoga, made of a loose material that likely gave the hitmaker a wide range of movement while working up a sweat at the gym.

Camila Cabello pictured walking to the gym in New York on June 1, 2023. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Additionally, Cabello accessorized her ensemble with a small cream-colored cross-body bag, which she wore with lengthy white and black Adidas socks and mauve sunglasses with chunky rectangular lenses. Ready for action, the “Havana” songstress wore her long dark tresses up in a ponytail kept out of her face.

On the footwear front, Cabello laced up black, gray and white athletic sneakers with breathable and flexible mesh uppers, matching black laces, cushy rubber soles and thick black tread that offered a secure non-slip feel. The pair were simple and neutral, similarly constructed to other athletic sneakers.

A closer look at Camila Cabello’s shoes. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Athletic sneakers are a favorite of many top celebrities in or out of the gym, the performer included. As of late, sporty footwear like Cabello’s has been seen on the likes of Julia Fox, Gracie Hunt, Chrissy Teigen, Jill Biden, Lindsey Vonn, Jennifer Garner, Serena and Venus Williams and Kate Hudson, just to name a few.

The hit Cuban-born star often dons Nike’s Juvenate, Dunk Low and Blazer Mid 77 sneakers. She’s also known for sporting Adidas kicks, in addition to affordable slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. The singer often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace.

Camila Cabello pictured walking to the gym in New York on June 1, 2023. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

