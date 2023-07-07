×
Read Next: Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Looks Effortlessly Chic in White Me+Em Dress & Heels at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five 
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Camila Cabello Wears White Lingerie-Inspired Dress & Black Boots at Fendi’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Camila Cabello attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Model on the runway at Fendi Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on February 22, 2023 at Fendi's Showroom in Milan, Italy.
Model on the runway at Fendi Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on February 22, 2023 at Fendi's Showroom in Milan, Italy.
Model on the runway at Fendi Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on February 22, 2023 at Fendi's Showroom in Milan, Italy.
Model on the runway at Fendi Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on February 22, 2023 at Fendi's Showroom in Milan, Italy.
View Gallery
View Gallery26 Images
Share

Camila Cabello sat front row at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show on Thursday in Paris with Cardi B and Shakira.

She opted for an elegant white lace dress for the event. To create a striking contrast, she layered the dress over black undergarments, creating a visually appealing juxtaposition.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Camila Cabello attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi)
Camila Cabello at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show.Getty Images for Fendi

Her footwear choice coordinated harmoniously with the black accents, completing her ensemble with style and cohesion. She slipped into a pair of black boots featuring gold hardware. The gold accents beautifully contrasted with the black, accentuating the stylish design.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Camila Cabello attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi)
Camila Cabello at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show.Getty Images for Fendi

The boots were elevated further by a gold block heel, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the overall sophistication of her footwear choice.

When it comes to shoe style, the singer gravitates towards shoes that make a statement. She is often seen wearing stylish sneakers, including chunky dad sneakers and trendy high-top styles, perfectly capturing the streetwear vibe. Cabello also embraces bold and glamorous heels for red-carpet events, showcasing her ability to effortlessly transition from casual to formal looks. Her shoe choices reflect her adventurous and daring fashion sense, adding an extra touch of personality to her overall style.

Paris Couture Week showcases renowned designers presenting their avant-garde creations, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The event attracts industry insiders, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery27 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Camila Cabello Dons Lingerie-Inspired Dress at Fendi's Fall 2023 Show
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad