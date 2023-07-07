Camila Cabello Wears White Lingerie-Inspired Dress & Black Boots at Fendi’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Camila Cabello sat front row at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show on Thursday in Paris with Cardi B and Shakira.

She opted for an elegant white lace dress for the event. To create a striking contrast, she layered the dress over black undergarments, creating a visually appealing juxtaposition.

Camila Cabello at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show. Getty Images for Fendi

Her footwear choice coordinated harmoniously with the black accents, completing her ensemble with style and cohesion. She slipped into a pair of black boots featuring gold hardware. The gold accents beautifully contrasted with the black, accentuating the stylish design.

The boots were elevated further by a gold block heel, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the overall sophistication of her footwear choice.

When it comes to shoe style, the singer gravitates towards shoes that make a statement. She is often seen wearing stylish sneakers, including chunky dad sneakers and trendy high-top styles, perfectly capturing the streetwear vibe. Cabello also embraces bold and glamorous heels for red-carpet events, showcasing her ability to effortlessly transition from casual to formal looks. Her shoe choices reflect her adventurous and daring fashion sense, adding an extra touch of personality to her overall style.

Paris Couture Week showcases renowned designers presenting their avant-garde creations, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The event attracts industry insiders, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts.