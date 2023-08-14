Jung Kook Shrugs Off Denim in Sharp Boots for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jung Kook brought an edgy flair to Calvin Klein’s new campaign.

The BTS member was part of a star-studded cast — including BLACKPINK member Jennie, Kendall Jenner, Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie — for the American brand’s fall 2023 imagery, which was directed and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh. For the occasion, Jung Kook posed in a set of black leather boots, which were smoothly layered beneath the label’s ’90s-inspired $119 trucker jacket and $90 tapered jeans — each crafted from black denim for a nostalgic, faintly grungy edge.

Jung Kook stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Jung Kook’s outfit was complete with a cropped black tank top, as well as Calvin Klein’s signature logo-trimmed briefs. The singer also wore the same underwear, boots and denim in later shots within the campaign — albeit shirtless, swapping his top for a thin neck scarf and necklaces to create a dynamic statement.

Elsewhere in the campaign, Jung Kook wore the same neck tie over a ribbed white tank top — available in a $30 (previously $46) 3-pack on Calvin Klein’s website — and dark denim jeans. The classic pairing was given a cozy fall finish from the brand’s ’90s-inspired $170 sherpa-trimmed denim jacket, which Jung Kook opted to shrug off of his shoulders during the shoot.

Jung Kook stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

The “Dynamite” singer’s final ensemble distinctly channeled the ’90s as well, featuring denim jeans worn sans-shirt. His sleek look was elevated with a $148 collared car coat crafted from smooth black nylon, bringing it a classic, subtly sultry edge.

Jung Kook stars in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign. Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Jung Kook’s full shoot can be seen in the accompanying campaign — which you can view in the gallery below. Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 collection, which retails from $22 to $300, is now available on the brand’s website.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.