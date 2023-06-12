Caitriona Balfe Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Tulle Dress and Bow Mules at Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Caitriona Balfe attended the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in a classic but stylish ensemble.

The actress hit the red carpet ahead of the “Outlander” Season 7 World Premiere on Friday. Balfe stars in the historical drama series. For her appearance, she wore a black tulle gown with a square neckline and thin spaghetti straps.

Balfe attends Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival on June 9 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

The A-line dress featured a sheer panel in the bodice. Balfe kept her jewelry minimal with just simple earrings, but she did add a bold red lip color and carried a red satin clutch that both popped against the dress. She tied her hair back in an updo, giving the whole look a timeless feel.

Balfe rounded out her ensemble with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. She donned Flaca Mules in the black satin colorway. The mules feature a low kitten heel reaching just below 2 inches. The shoes also feature a large black bow detail across the toe as well as straps for extra support. The mules are complete with a sharp pointed toe.

Balfe speaks on stage during Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival on June 9 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

The 2023 Tribeca Festival opened on June 8 in New York City. This year, the festival program includes 109 feature films from 127 filmmakers across 36 countries. The Centerpiece Gala featured Disney-Pixar’s “Elemental” on June 10. The festival will also feature a special screening of festival co-founder Robert De Niro’s “A Bronx Tale,” which is celebrating 30 years since it was released, on June 17.

