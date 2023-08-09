BTS’ V Gives Lug-Soled Boots a Grungy Revamp at ‘Concrete Utopia’ Screening

V — member of South Korean boy band BTS — proved the power of grungy basics when making a bold style statement.

On Tuesday, V arrived to the VIP screening of thriller film “Concrete Utopia” at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea in combat-ready shoes. For the occasion, the “Layover” musician wore a set of black lug-soled boots with smooth leather uppers and rounded toes. The set was complete with thick ridged rubber soles, creating a traction-focused base that was both punky and practical.

V of BTS attends the “Concrete Utopia” VIP screening at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 8, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

V’s edgy shoes were in tandem with the ongoing trend of lug-soled footwear in the menswear space in the 2020’s, with the thick rubber bottoms applied to shoes ranging from classic combat and Chelsea boots to formal loafers, oxfords and mules. In particular, boot styles in numerous hues have been elevated with lugged soles from a range of brands year-round, including Valentino, Florsheim, Virón and Prada.

A closer look at V’s shoes. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The musician’s footwear brought an edgy finish to his outfit: a simple white T-shirt, layered beneath a collared zip-up red tweed jacket for a vibrant burst of color. The set was complete with light blue denim jeans — accented in true grunge fashion with frayed hems and a waistband overlaid with spotted leopard-printed fabric. For a gleaming accent, V also layered several necklaces to further decorate his premiere look: delicate string of pearly beads, a gold paperclip chain strung with a malachite orb and Missoma London and Harris Reed’s $295 “In Good Hands” necklace — an 18-carat gold-plated chain with pearl-topped hand accents holding a woven ring, strung with a deep malachite teardrop charm.

Missoma London and Harris Reed’s “In Good Hands” necklace. Courtesy of Missoma London

When it comes to footwear, V’s shoes are contemporary and sharp. The “Butter” singer often wears slip-on loafers in neutral tones from Gucci and Tom Ford, both on and off the red carpet. His off-duty wardrobe also features suede boots and athletic sneakers from Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well. Outside of his sleek shoe rotation, V’s also become a rising star in the fashion world, having been named a brand ambassador for both Cartier and Celine in 2023 — in addition to his previous role as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, which he’s held alongside BTS members Jungkook, Jimmy, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope since 2021.

Related:

Best Men’s Chelsea Boots

The Best Men’s Work Boots

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.