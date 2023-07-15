BTS’s Jungkook Owns the Stage in Baggy Denim and Silver Sneakers for ‘Good Morning America’s’ 2023 Summer Concert Series

BTS’s Jungkook kicked off “Good Morning America’s” 2023 Summer Concert Series with an energetic performance yesterday in New York. The hitmaker performed his new song “Seven” featuring Latto and also promoted it while on the talk show.

The South Korean singer was casually outfitted for his performance in a plain white wife pleaser layered underneath a rhinestoned button-down shirt. Jungkook’s tank was tucked into light wash jeans in a baggy style that was belted. Additionally, the superstar styled a myriad of silver jewelry including chains and a lip ring.

Jungkook of BTS is seen on July 14, 2023 in New York on “Good Morning America.” GC Images

Keeping up the comfort, the “Boy With Luv” singer laced up a pair of light gray sneakers with a playful oversized silhouette made of breathable and aerodynamic mesh with thick rubber soles, and matching gray laces.

The easygoing footwear perfectly mingled with his more casual pieces while the cozy and breathable fit made offered Jungkook a range of movement while traversing the stage. The K-Pop idol and his boy band can often be found wearing an array of sneakers hailing from the likes of Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Gucci and Balenciaga.

A closer look at Jungkook’s shoes. GC Images

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage.

When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021. As of 2023, Jimin was named a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jungkook of BTS is seen on July 14, 2023 in New York on “Good Morning America.” GC Images

