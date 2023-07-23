×
Read Next: Nicola Peltz-Beckham Shines in Gold Cork Wedges with Brooklyn Beckham in Saint-Tropez
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Brooklyn Beckham Slips on White Sneakers with Adidas Shorts in Saint-Tropez

Brooklyn Beckham, sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, rubber sneakers, slip on sneakers, slip on shoes, mens sneakers, mens shoes, Adidas, shorts, white shorts, socks, Nike socks, white socks, Nicola Pelta-Beckham, beach, Club 55, Saint-Tropez, France
Converse White Chuck Taylor All-Star
Brooklyn Beckham 2016 Grammy Awards
Celebrities White Sneakers Converse
Celebrities White Sneakers Converse
View Gallery
View Gallery41 Images
Share

Brooklyn Beckham took monochrome dressing for a casual spin to the beaches of France while on vacation.

On Saturday, Beckham walked with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham and her family to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez in an all-white outfit. For the occasion, the former model wore a white T-shirt with a pair of matte white Adidas athletic shorts. The matching set, which Beckham also paired with tall white Nike socks, was accessorized with dark sunglasses and a thin gold chain bracelet.

Brooklyn Beckham, sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, rubber sneakers, slip on sneakers, slip on shoes, mens sneakers, mens shoes, Adidas, shorts, white shorts, socks, Nike socks, white socks, Nicola Pelta-Beckham, beach, Club 55, Saint-Tropez, France
(L-R): Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham walk to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France on July 22, 2023.Spread Pictures/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Beckham slid on a set of matching sneakers to finish his outfit. The “What I See” author’s slip-on style featured rounded toes with paneled canvas uppers, all cast in a matte white tone. His pair was finished with white rubber soles, forming a casual and monochrome base that smoothly coordinated with his all-white outfit.

Brooklyn Beckham, sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, rubber sneakers, slip on sneakers, slip on shoes, mens sneakers, mens shoes, Adidas, shorts, white shorts, socks, Nike socks, white socks, Nicola Pelta-Beckham, beach, Club 55, Saint-Tropez, France
A closer look at Beckham’s sneakers.Spread Pictures/MEGA

Sneakers like Beckham’s are a versatile year-round shoe, favored for their ease, simple silhouette and often flat base. Pairs in canvas, leather and suede are regularly made each season in a range of colors, hailing from brands including Vans, Greats, Wolf & Shepherd and Vince.

However, Beckham’s style is also decidedly of the moment, according to data analysis platform Trendalytics. A menswear report from the site states that “slip-on sneakers” were searched 20,265 times on average each week this month, which is a 7.3% increase compared to 2022. However, the versatile style also overlaps with searches for “white sneakers,” which featured an average of 61,304 weekly searches — an 8.9% rise from 2022, according to the same report.

Brooklyn Beckham, sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, rubber sneakers, slip on sneakers, slip on shoes, mens sneakers, mens shoes, Adidas, shorts, white shorts, socks, Nike socks, white socks, Nicola Pelta-Beckham, beach, Club 55, Saint-Tropez, France
Brooklyn Beckham walks to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France on July 22, 2023.Spread Pictures/MEGA

Beckham’s shoe style is casual and nonchalant. The photographer’s footwear often features low-top slip-on and lace-up sneakers in a range of colors, hailing from brands including Converse, Nike and Vans. In cooler seasons, he can also be seen in suede Chelsea and lace-up leather combat boots from brands including Dr. Martens.

Beckham has been a rising star in the fashion world, both as a model and a photographer. In the past, he’s modeled in ad campaigns for brands including Burberry. The star’s also become a front-row fixture for brands including Tom Ford, Balmain and his mother, Victoria Beckham..

Related:

Most Comfortable Shoes for Men

Best Walking Shoes for Men

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Taylor Swift Saint Laurent Sneakers Shopping LA
8 White Sneakers Celebrities Love
View Gallery41 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Brooklyn Beckham Pops in White Adidas Shorts and Slip-On Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad