Brooklyn Beckham Slips on White Sneakers with Adidas Shorts in Saint-Tropez

Brooklyn Beckham took monochrome dressing for a casual spin to the beaches of France while on vacation.
On Saturday, Beckham walked with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham and her family to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez in an all-white outfit. For the occasion, the former model wore a white T-shirt with a pair of matte white Adidas athletic shorts. The matching set, which Beckham also paired with tall white Nike socks, was accessorized with dark sunglasses and a thin gold chain bracelet.
When it came to footwear, Beckham slid on a set of matching sneakers to finish his outfit. The “What I See” author’s slip-on style featured rounded toes with paneled canvas uppers, all cast in a matte white tone. His pair was finished with white rubber soles, forming a casual and monochrome base that smoothly coordinated with his all-white outfit.
Sneakers like Beckham’s are a versatile year-round shoe, favored for their ease, simple silhouette and often flat base. Pairs in canvas, leather and suede are regularly made each season in a range of colors, hailing from brands including Vans, Greats, Wolf & Shepherd and Vince.
However, Beckham’s style is also decidedly of the moment, according to data analysis platform Trendalytics. A menswear report from the site states that “slip-on sneakers” were searched 20,265 times on average each week this month, which is a 7.3% increase compared to 2022. However, the versatile style also overlaps with searches for “white sneakers,” which featured an average of 61,304 weekly searches — an 8.9% rise from 2022, according to the same report.
Beckham’s shoe style is casual and nonchalant. The photographer’s footwear often features low-top slip-on and lace-up sneakers in a range of colors, hailing from brands including Converse, Nike and Vans. In cooler seasons, he can also be seen in suede Chelsea and lace-up leather combat boots from brands including Dr. Martens.
Beckham has been a rising star in the fashion world, both as a model and a photographer. In the past, he’s modeled in ad campaigns for brands including Burberry. The star’s also become a front-row fixture for brands including Tom Ford, Balmain and his mother, Victoria Beckham..
