Brooke Shields Pops in White On Running Sneakers and Yellow Top at 2023 Race of Hope

Brooke Sheilds showed off her athletic side at the 8th Annual Race of Hope held in New York on Aug. 6.

Joined by her daughter Grier and a handful of adorable photo-worthy puppies, Sheilds hit the trails clad in a long sleeve zip-up in a bright canary yellow, in accordance with the race’s color scheme, featuring white stripes running down the sides of the sleeves. The bright top was paired alongside stretchy black leggings which included nifty and ample pocket detailing on the sides to hold Sheild’s water bottle.

Brooke Shields attended the 8th Annual Race of Hope in Southampton at The Cultural Center on August 06, 2023 in New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“The Blue Lagoon” star accessorized her look with a white baseball cap featuring an embroidered red heart on the front along with bright yellow shades to match the similar hues already present in her wardrobe. The thespian also opted for touches of gold, donning a large watch, chain bracelets and a pendant necklace all in the same glistening tone.

On the model’s feet, Sheilds laced up a pair of On Running all-white sneakers constructed of a breathable and flexible white mesh, with sleek white lace-up detailing, a chunky and athletic silhouette, unique non-slip tread and On Running’s signature cushioned soles. The shoe style is a staple for many celebrities, Sheilds included. The footwear is effortless and easy to move around in, making them perfect for running

Brooke Shields attended the 8th Annual Race of Hope in Southampton at The Cultural Center on August 06, 2023 in New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Shields often opt for sharp footwear on and off the red carpet. For special occasions, the supermodel can be seen in neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes neutral slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

The 8th Annual Race of Hope is held in partnership with the Hope for Depression Research Foundation in order to fund research into combatting the medical illness. The race is a 5k run/walk.

Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the 8th Annual Race of Hope in Southampton at The Cultural Center on Aug. 6, 2023 in New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

