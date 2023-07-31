×
Read Next: Puma Will Deliver the MB.02 ‘Oreo’ Colorway Next Month
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Plays Piano in Dior Slides After Hospitalization

LeBron James, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri Nova James, Savannah James, Bronny James, family, ESPYs, ESPYs Awards, awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, heels, high heels, sandals, toe loop sandals
Bronny James Plays Piano in Dior Slides After Hospitalization
LeBron James NBA Finals Game 6
Bronny James Plays Piano in Dior Slides After Hospitalization
LeBron James Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11
View Gallery
View Gallery9 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

LeBron James’ son Bronny James was in high spirits while at home this week. Following his viral hospitalization after suffering a cardiac arrest episode this month, Bronny was seen in a new Reel shared on LeBron’s Instagram on Saturday. In the clip, Bronny played piano while surrounded by LeBron and siblings Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri Nova James.

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young [king emoji]!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way,” James excitedly captioned the post.

While at home, Bronny’s attire remained relaxed with an oversized charcoal T-shirt and black and gray mesh Louis Vuitton shorts — which were covered in the brand’s signature house monogram. His ensemble was complete with white socks, which were layered with a decidedly luxe shoe: Dior’s Alpha sandals.

Dior, slides, mens slides, logo slides, jacquard slides, black slides, beige slides, white slides, printed slides, slip on slides, flat slides, rubber slides, nylon slides, menswear, mens shoes, mens sandals, rubber soles

The $830 slip-on slides featured wide beige straps covered in Dior’s signature black and blue Oblique jacquard print, crossed by black nylon straps for a utilitarian finish. The set was complete with round black rubber soles with white rubber outsoles for a two-toned base, bringing a relaxed finish to Bronny’s at-home attire.

Bronny James’ shoe style is sporty and easygoing. On and off the court, the young basketball star can be seen in a range of colorful Nike sneakers, as well as styles by Off-White and Yeezy. For formal occasions, he often wears jewel-toned loafers and leather monkstrap brogues.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

LeBron James
LeBron James’ Best On-Court Sneaker Moments
View Gallery9 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bronny James Plays Piano in Dior Slides After Hospitalization
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad