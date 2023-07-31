LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Plays Piano in Dior Slides After Hospitalization

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

LeBron James’ son Bronny James was in high spirits while at home this week. Following his viral hospitalization after suffering a cardiac arrest episode this month, Bronny was seen in a new Reel shared on LeBron’s Instagram on Saturday. In the clip, Bronny played piano while surrounded by LeBron and siblings Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri Nova James.

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young [king emoji]!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way,” James excitedly captioned the post.

While at home, Bronny’s attire remained relaxed with an oversized charcoal T-shirt and black and gray mesh Louis Vuitton shorts — which were covered in the brand’s signature house monogram. His ensemble was complete with white socks, which were layered with a decidedly luxe shoe: Dior’s Alpha sandals.

The $830 slip-on slides featured wide beige straps covered in Dior’s signature black and blue Oblique jacquard print, crossed by black nylon straps for a utilitarian finish. The set was complete with round black rubber soles with white rubber outsoles for a two-toned base, bringing a relaxed finish to Bronny’s at-home attire.

Bronny James’ shoe style is sporty and easygoing. On and off the court, the young basketball star can be seen in a range of colorful Nike sneakers, as well as styles by Off-White and Yeezy. For formal occasions, he often wears jewel-toned loafers and leather monkstrap brogues.

