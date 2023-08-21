×
Read Next: The 11 Best Pickleball Shoes to Comfortably Play on the Court, According to Experts
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Pairs Prada Combat Boots With Pleated Skirt for Kansas City Chiefs’ Game

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery13 Images
Share

Brittany Mahomes repped Kansas City Chiefs’ colors as she supported her husband and quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the sidelines at the teams’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The team ended the night in victory with a final score of 38-10. 

The retired soccer player slipped into a pair of black Prada combat boots, as seen on Paige Buechele‘s Instagram. The silhouette featured a nylon and patent leather upper silhouette accompanied by a pouch, with an enameled metal triangle logo, sat to the side of the lace-up closure. The boots brought height to the look with a chunky lug sole and block heel that was about 2 inches tall. 

Brittany paired the designer boots with a red fitted short sleeve top. She added a pair of black high-waisted short shorts that featured a pleated look along the front-facing hemline and her last name lining the back-facing hemline in white letters. 

Prada's Monolith 55 leather and nylon lug-sole combat boots.
Prada’s Monolith 55 leather and nylon lug-sole combat boots.Saks Fifth Avenue

The soccer player accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for a sparkling necklace and two bracelets. She completed the look with a bright yellow Prada crossbody bag that featured silver hardware along the strap and triangle logo.

Brittany posted a set of photos from the night accompanied by a caption that read, “Year Seven.” She posed on the sidelines with NFL wives Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, who wore a corset top with a pair of black knee-high boots

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.Getty Images

Brittany has ditched sports jerseys for more elevated designer looks like a red blazer and spiked Louboutins over the years. When she’s not on the sidelines, she’s attending a red carpet event with her husband wearing noteworthy heels from labels like Tom Ford. Last month, Brittany commanded attention at the “Quarterback” premiere wearing a metallic Alex Perry dress with sparkling sandals.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph performs Lift Every Voice and Sing prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Super Bowl 2023 Pre-Show Fetes Super Fans, Celebrities & NFL Stars
View Gallery32 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Slips Into Prada Boots for Chiefs' Game
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad