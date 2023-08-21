Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Pairs Prada Combat Boots With Pleated Skirt for Kansas City Chiefs’ Game

Brittany Mahomes repped Kansas City Chiefs’ colors as she supported her husband and quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the sidelines at the teams’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The team ended the night in victory with a final score of 38-10.

The retired soccer player slipped into a pair of black Prada combat boots, as seen on Paige Buechele‘s Instagram. The silhouette featured a nylon and patent leather upper silhouette accompanied by a pouch, with an enameled metal triangle logo, sat to the side of the lace-up closure. The boots brought height to the look with a chunky lug sole and block heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Brittany paired the designer boots with a red fitted short sleeve top. She added a pair of black high-waisted short shorts that featured a pleated look along the front-facing hemline and her last name lining the back-facing hemline in white letters.

Prada’s Monolith 55 leather and nylon lug-sole combat boots. Saks Fifth Avenue

The soccer player accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for a sparkling necklace and two bracelets. She completed the look with a bright yellow Prada crossbody bag that featured silver hardware along the strap and triangle logo.

Brittany posted a set of photos from the night accompanied by a caption that read, “Year Seven.” She posed on the sidelines with NFL wives Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, who wore a corset top with a pair of black knee-high boots.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images

Brittany has ditched sports jerseys for more elevated designer looks like a red blazer and spiked Louboutins over the years. When she’s not on the sidelines, she’s attending a red carpet event with her husband wearing noteworthy heels from labels like Tom Ford. Last month, Brittany commanded attention at the “Quarterback” premiere wearing a metallic Alex Perry dress with sparkling sandals.