Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Sparkles in Sequin Dress & Glossy Pumps at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony

Brittany Mahomes had a sparkling red carpet moment as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony with her husband and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

The soccer player arrived in a black sequin-embellished halter gown that featured a fitted silhouette with a thigh-high side slit.

Brittany accessorized the look with sparkling silver-toned earrings with a black panel lining the center of the dangle accent. She also added two bracelets and a crystal-embellished bow clutch.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet. Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Brittany completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Louboutin pumps. The patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

As for the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, Patrick went for a white collared shirt with a red plaid tie that matched the buttons and checkered lining of his navy blue blazer and trousers.

Mahomes accessorized the look with a pair of blackout sunglasses and his Super Bowl ring that he earned back in 2020 when the Chiefs went up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL player slipped into a pair of red suede loafers to finish the look. The dress shoes featured an almond toe and a lace-up closure. The black laces and soles brought some contrast to the vibrant silhouette.

The last time we saw the couple together was at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami last month. The two posed for a picture where Patrick was wearing a pair of Versace sneakers while Brittany was in Nike Denim Jordan 1s.