×
Read Next: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Sparkles in Beaded Cutout Illusion Dress and Big-Toe Sandals at ESPYs 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Holds Court in Cutout Versace Dress & Gold Caged Sandals at ESPYs 2023

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, 2023 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, sandal heels, Versace.
Brittany Mahomes Wears Daring Versace Dress & Sandals at ESPYs 2023
Brittany Mahomes Wears Daring Versace Dress & Sandals at ESPYs 2023
Brittany Mahomes Wears Daring Versace Dress & Sandals at ESPYs 2023
Brittany Mahomes Wears Daring Versace Dress & Sandals at ESPYs 2023
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Brittany Mahomes made waves on the 2023 ESPY red carpet alongside her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and won “Best NFL Player.”

Brittany donned a black Versace dress, featuring a deconstructed bodice with buckle detailing and gold hardware followed by a myriad of geometric cutouts and a lengthy skirt with a slit on the back. The garment also included Versace’s iconic Medusa head insignia.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, 2023 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, sandal heels, Versace.
(L-R) Brittany Mahomes attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images

Brittany sported a chunky gold and diamond-encrusted necklace which she wore with a variety of equally shiny bracelets.

Offering her look a dazzling twist, she stepped out in a pair of gold-caged sandal heels that mimicked the gilded accents on her dress and in her accessories.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, 2023 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, sandal heels, Versace.
A closer look at Brittany Mahomes’ shoes.Getty Images

The heeled sandals were comprised of open knife-like pointed toes with intersecting straps that wrapped around Brittany’s ankles and overtop her toes, securing the footwear to her feet. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels rounded out the glimmering set, lifting Brittany to new heights.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, 2023 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, sandal heels, Versace.
(L-R) Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images

As far as footwear goes, Brittany tends to favor neutral and contemporary styles. When off-duty or attending Patrick’s Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from low-end Air Jordan sneakers to high-end embellished Christian Louboutin and monochrome Prada boots. As for formal occasions, the athlete can also be seen in metallic and jewel-toned stiletto and block-heeled sandals.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

PHOTOS: See all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related: 

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, ESPY, ESPYs, ESPY awards, red carpet
ESPY Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: Live Updates
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Brittany Mahomes Wears Daring Versace Dress & Sandals at ESPYs 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad