Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Holds Court in Cutout Versace Dress & Gold Caged Sandals at ESPYs 2023

Brittany Mahomes made waves on the 2023 ESPY red carpet alongside her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and won “Best NFL Player.”

Brittany donned a black Versace dress, featuring a deconstructed bodice with buckle detailing and gold hardware followed by a myriad of geometric cutouts and a lengthy skirt with a slit on the back. The garment also included Versace’s iconic Medusa head insignia.

(L-R) Brittany Mahomes attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Brittany sported a chunky gold and diamond-encrusted necklace which she wore with a variety of equally shiny bracelets.

Offering her look a dazzling twist, she stepped out in a pair of gold-caged sandal heels that mimicked the gilded accents on her dress and in her accessories.

A closer look at Brittany Mahomes’ shoes. Getty Images

The heeled sandals were comprised of open knife-like pointed toes with intersecting straps that wrapped around Brittany’s ankles and overtop her toes, securing the footwear to her feet. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels rounded out the glimmering set, lifting Brittany to new heights.

(L-R) Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

As far as footwear goes, Brittany tends to favor neutral and contemporary styles. When off-duty or attending Patrick’s Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from low-end Air Jordan sneakers to high-end embellished Christian Louboutin and monochrome Prada boots. As for formal occasions, the athlete can also be seen in metallic and jewel-toned stiletto and block-heeled sandals.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

