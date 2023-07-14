Britney Spears Enjoys the Sun in Yellow Bikini and On-Sale Free People Sandals

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Britney Spears was ready for a pool party in her latest Instagram video, posted on Thursday. The singer showed off her new beaded accessories and captioned it, “Fun in the sun.”
Spears wore a yellow bikini set that featured a balconette top and gold rings on the spaghetti straps and waist of the bottoms. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of studs and an assortment of handmade beaded jewelry, including a turquoise ring and a floral bracelet.
The Princess of Pop completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown Free People sandals, which are currently on sale from $148 to $59.95. The slip-ons featured a wide-toe strap with two gold buckles. The bottom of the sandals were completed with a cork footbed and platform sole that was decorated by woven detailing.
On Wednesday, Spears posted a video to Instagram dancing around her living room to the 1999 single, “Maria, Maria.” She twirled around in a puff-sleeved bralette and a pair of white knee-high boots.
Throughout her successful career, the “One More Time” singer defined a generation with her 2000s style choices. Since then, she has been seen in everything from sleek to bohemian pieces. Recently, she seems to be embracing bold-colored fitted silhouettes which she pairs with edgy accessories. Spears has been seen wearing a variety of different footwear styles that range from casual to elegant pieces. When off-duty, she gravitates towards wedges, slides, or boots from brands like Steve Madden, Birkenstock and Ugg.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.