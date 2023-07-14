Britney Spears Enjoys the Sun in Yellow Bikini and On-Sale Free People Sandals

Britney Spears was ready for a pool party in her latest Instagram video, posted on Thursday. The singer showed off her new beaded accessories and captioned it, “Fun in the sun.”

Spears wore a yellow bikini set that featured a balconette top and gold rings on the spaghetti straps and waist of the bottoms. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of studs and an assortment of handmade beaded jewelry, including a turquoise ring and a floral bracelet.

The Princess of Pop completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown Free People sandals, which are currently on sale from $148 to $59.95. The slip-ons featured a wide-toe strap with two gold buckles. The bottom of the sandals were completed with a cork footbed and platform sole that was decorated by woven detailing.

Free People’s Caravelle Cork Footbed Sandals. Free People

On Wednesday, Spears posted a video to Instagram dancing around her living room to the 1999 single, “Maria, Maria.” She twirled around in a puff-sleeved bralette and a pair of white knee-high boots.

Throughout her successful career, the “One More Time” singer defined a generation with her 2000s style choices. Since then, she has been seen in everything from sleek to bohemian pieces. Recently, she seems to be embracing bold-colored fitted silhouettes which she pairs with edgy accessories. Spears has been seen wearing a variety of different footwear styles that range from casual to elegant pieces. When off-duty, she gravitates towards wedges, slides, or boots from brands like Steve Madden, Birkenstock and Ugg.