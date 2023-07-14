×
Read Next: Lululemon Lays Off 100 Employees as It Reorganizes Studio Business
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Britney Spears Enjoys the Sun in Yellow Bikini and On-Sale Free People Sandals

Britney Spears, pumps, brown pumps, suede pumps, pointed-toe pumps, birthday, miniskirt
Britney Spears, disney world, bucket hat, stuffed animals, pink t shirt, khaki pants, sneakers, Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999Britney SpearsBritney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
BRITNEY SPEARS'DRIVE ME CRAZY' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
BRITNEY SPEARS AND BODYGUARD BIG ROB BRITNEY SPEARS ARRIVING AT HEATHROW AIRPORT , LONDON , BRITAIN
View Gallery
View Gallery35 Images
Share

Britney Spears was ready for a pool party in her latest Instagram video, posted on Thursday. The singer showed off her new beaded accessories and captioned it, “Fun in the sun.”

Spears wore a yellow bikini set that featured a balconette top and gold rings on the spaghetti straps and waist of the bottoms. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of studs and an assortment of handmade beaded jewelry, including a turquoise ring and a floral bracelet.

The Princess of Pop completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown Free People sandals, which are currently on sale from $148 to $59.95. The slip-ons featured a wide-toe strap with two gold buckles. The bottom of the sandals were completed with a cork footbed and platform sole that was decorated by woven detailing.

Free People's Caravelle Cork Footbed Sandals.
Free People’s Caravelle Cork Footbed Sandals.Free People

On Wednesday, Spears posted a video to Instagram dancing around her living room to the 1999 single, “Maria, Maria.” She twirled around in a puff-sleeved bralette and a pair of white knee-high boots.

Throughout her successful career, the “One More Time” singer defined a generation with her 2000s style choices. Since then, she has been seen in everything from sleek to bohemian pieces. Recently, she seems to be embracing bold-colored fitted silhouettes which she pairs with edgy accessories. Spears has been seen wearing a variety of different footwear styles that range from casual to elegant pieces. When off-duty, she gravitates towards wedges, slides, or boots from brands like Steve Madden, Birkenstock and Ugg.

Britney Spears Pops in Yellow Bikini and On-Sale Free People Sandals
Britney Spears’ Best Onstage Shoe Moments
View Gallery8 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Britney Spears Pops in Yellow Bikini and On-Sale Free People Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad