Britney Spears Dances and Twirls in Her Go-To Wedged Leather Boots

Britney Spears showed off another bold look during one of her signature dance videos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the pop singer shared a new Reels post that found her serving a ballet-inspired dance routine in her living room. For the occasion, Spears wore a black lace bralette top with geometric cutout straps, paired with bright red bikini bottoms.

The “Sometimes” singer styled her slick outfit with a pair of black boots. Her calf-high style featured a leather texture with sharp pointed toes, as well as holdover shafts for a modern appearance. The slouchy set — much like the similar pair Spears owns in white — featured triangular heels that connected to its flat front soles, forming a geometric, thick “wedge” silhouette.

Spears’ latest post follows the release of her new song “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am in July; the launch found the pair reuniting following their hit duet, “Scream & Shout,” in 2013. The “Everytime” singer’s dance clip also followed her own walk down memory lane on social media, as she shared a range of her past red carpet outfits from the ’90s and early 2000s on Instagram.

In the early 2000s, Spears was one of the biggest stars who had a part in defining “Y2K”-era fashion with pieces including low-slung jeans, graphic baby tees, Juicy Couture sweatsuits and Ugg boots.