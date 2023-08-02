×
Britney Spears Dances and Twirls in Her Go-To Wedged Leather Boots

Britney Spears, 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, New York City, Aug. 28 2016
Britney Spears, disney world, bucket hat, stuffed animals, pink t shirt, khaki pants, sneakers, Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999Britney SpearsBritney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
BRITNEY SPEARS'DRIVE ME CRAZY' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
BRITNEY SPEARS AND BODYGUARD BIG ROB BRITNEY SPEARS ARRIVING AT HEATHROW AIRPORT , LONDON , BRITAIN
Britney Spears showed off another bold look during one of her signature dance videos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the pop singer shared a new Reels post that found her serving a ballet-inspired dance routine in her living room. For the occasion, Spears wore a black lace bralette top with geometric cutout straps, paired with bright red bikini bottoms.

The “Sometimes” singer styled her slick outfit with a pair of black boots. Her calf-high style featured a leather texture with sharp pointed toes, as well as holdover shafts for a modern appearance. The slouchy set — much like the similar pair Spears owns in white — featured triangular heels that connected to its flat front soles, forming a geometric, thick “wedge” silhouette.

Spears’ latest post follows the release of her new song “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am in July; the launch found the pair reuniting following their hit duet, “Scream & Shout,” in 2013. The “Everytime” singer’s dance clip also followed her own walk down memory lane on social media, as she shared a range of her past red carpet outfits from the ’90s and early 2000s on Instagram.

In the early 2000s, Spears was one of the biggest stars who had a part in defining “Y2K”-era fashion with pieces including low-slung jeans, graphic baby tees, Juicy Couture sweatsuits and Ugg boots.

Britney Spears, 2004, tank top, bra straps, celebrity style
Britney Spears’ ’90s and Early ’00s Street Style
View Gallery35 Images
