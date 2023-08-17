×
Britney Spears Pops in Orange Slides While Horseback Riding on the Beach

Britney Spears, bikini, yellow bikini, bikini top, shorts, black shorts, slides, open toed slides, flat slides, sandals, slide sandals, orange slides
Britney Spears, disney world, bucket hat, stuffed animals, pink t shirt, khaki pants, sneakers, Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999Britney SpearsBritney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
BRITNEY SPEARS'DRIVE ME CRAZY' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
BRITNEY SPEARS AND BODYGUARD BIG ROB BRITNEY SPEARS ARRIVING AT HEATHROW AIRPORT , LONDON , BRITAIN
Britney Spears took a casual approach to horseback riding — with a summer-worthy twist.

On Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram to share photos from a beach, where she rode a horse named Roar while musing on potentially owning her own. For the occasion, the musician wore a set of deep orange slides with wide toe straps.

Spears’ buckle-topped style was finished with rounded cork soles, complete with a flat base. A white and black printed outsole lining gave the set a graphic flair, as well. The ventilated style added a relaxed finish to her attire for the occasion, which was equally breezy: a yellow plaid bikini top and black running shorts, paired with a red beaded necklace and wide-brimmed hat.

Slides like Spears‘ are favored in the summer months for their easy wear and open silhouettes — which the singer is no stranger to, having worn numerous styles over the years herself. Pairs with rounded soles and wide upper straps are the most popular, available in a wide range of materials in a variety of colors. Similar sets can be seen in new collections from numerous brands, as well, including Birkenstock, Deckers X Lab and ABEO Footwear.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Britney Spears, 2004, tank top, bra straps, celebrity style
Britney Spears’ ’90s and Early ’00s Street Style
Shopping With FN
