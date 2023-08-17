Britney Spears Pops in Orange Slides While Horseback Riding on the Beach

Britney Spears took a casual approach to horseback riding — with a summer-worthy twist.

On Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram to share photos from a beach, where she rode a horse named Roar while musing on potentially owning her own. For the occasion, the musician wore a set of deep orange slides with wide toe straps.

Spears’ buckle-topped style was finished with rounded cork soles, complete with a flat base. A white and black printed outsole lining gave the set a graphic flair, as well. The ventilated style added a relaxed finish to her attire for the occasion, which was equally breezy: a yellow plaid bikini top and black running shorts, paired with a red beaded necklace and wide-brimmed hat.

Slides like Spears‘ are favored in the summer months for their easy wear and open silhouettes — which the singer is no stranger to, having worn numerous styles over the years herself. Pairs with rounded soles and wide upper straps are the most popular, available in a wide range of materials in a variety of colors. Similar sets can be seen in new collections from numerous brands, as well, including Birkenstock, Deckers X Lab and ABEO Footwear.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

