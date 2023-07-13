Britney Spears Dances & Twirls in Puff-Sleeved Bralette Top & White Knee-High Boots

Britney Spears had a standout fashion moment as she took to Instagram while dancing in her living room on Wednesday. She captioned the video, “Repost Maria with boots and without !!!” as she danced to the 1999 single “Maria, Maria” by Santana.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer wore a white bralette top with a tie front detail and cinched puff long sleeves. She paired the top with hot pink bikini bottoms with tied sides. Spears solely accessorized the look with a pair of sparkling silver-toned earrings.

Spears completed the look by slipping into a pair of white knee-high boots. The leather heels featured a ruched sleeve that slimmed into a pointed-toe. The boots’ sleeves folded over and hid the majority of the wedge heel that was most likely about 3 inches tall.

In May, Spears posted another dancing video wearing a casual look in a springy yellow top, khaki shorts and platform heels.

Throughout her successful career, the “One More Time” singer defined a generation with her 2000s style choices. Since then, she has been seen in everything from sleek to bohemian pieces. Recently, she seems to be embracing bold-colored fitted silhouettes which she pairs with edgy accessories. Spears has been seen wearing a variety of different footwear styles that range from casual to elegant pieces. When off-duty, she gravitates towards wedges, slides, or boots from brands like Steve Madden, Birkenstock, and Ugg.