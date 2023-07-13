×
Read Next: Retail Intel: Diesel Opens New Paris Store + More News
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Britney Spears Dances & Twirls in Puff-Sleeved Bralette Top & White Knee-High Boots

Britney Spears, The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Feb 11 2017
Britney Spears, disney world, bucket hat, stuffed animals, pink t shirt, khaki pants, sneakers, Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999Britney SpearsBritney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
BRITNEY SPEARS'DRIVE ME CRAZY' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
BRITNEY SPEARS AND BODYGUARD BIG ROB BRITNEY SPEARS ARRIVING AT HEATHROW AIRPORT , LONDON , BRITAIN
View Gallery
View Gallery35 Images
Share

Britney Spears had a standout fashion moment as she took to Instagram while dancing in her living room on Wednesday. She captioned the video, “Repost Maria with boots and without !!!” as she danced to the 1999 single “Maria, Maria” by Santana.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer wore a white bralette top with a tie front detail and cinched puff long sleeves. She paired the top with hot pink bikini bottoms with tied sides. Spears solely accessorized the look with a pair of sparkling silver-toned earrings.

Spears completed the look by slipping into a pair of white knee-high boots. The leather heels featured a ruched sleeve that slimmed into a pointed-toe. The boots’ sleeves folded over and hid the majority of the wedge heel that was most likely about 3 inches tall.

In May, Spears posted another dancing video wearing a casual look in a springy yellow top, khaki shorts and platform heels. 

Throughout her successful career, the “One More Time” singer defined a generation with her 2000s style choices. Since then, she has been seen in everything from sleek to bohemian pieces. Recently, she seems to be embracing bold-colored fitted silhouettes which she pairs with edgy accessories. Spears has been seen wearing a variety of different footwear styles that range from casual to elegant pieces. When off-duty, she gravitates towards wedges, slides, or boots from brands like Steve Madden, Birkenstock, and Ugg.

Britney Spears, celebrity style, red carpet, fashion
Britney Spears’ Most Daring Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Britney Spears Dances & Twirls in Bralette Top & Knee-High Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad