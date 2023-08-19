×
Britney Spears Dances in ‘Hooded’ Leather Knee-High Boots and Neon Green Bikini Bottoms

Britney Spears shared a video of herself dancing up a storm in her living room on Instagram today.

Offering her look an edgy twist, the star danced in a pair of knee-high boots. The footwear was constructed out of slightly slouchy matt black patent leather, hence the high-shine finish, and featured sharp knife-like pointed toes.

Although they were hidden under the boots’ uppers, the neutral set also included short and thin black stiletto heels that likely stood at around 2 to 3 inches in height, giving the performer a boost. The silhouette of Spears’ shoes can be likened to the ever-popular shark lock boots from Givenchy, given their hooded and slouchy appearance.

Knee-high boots are a go-to style for many celebrities, Spears included. The sturdy style has recently been spotted on top stars like Mary J Blige, Zaya Wade, Kendall Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Zaya Wade, Tia Mowry and Serena Williams, among many others. Knee-high footwear is most popular during the chillier months given the fact that the style covers more surface area of the legs.

Impressively twirling, Spears was outfitted in a black cropped top featuring flouncy bell sleeves and a plunging neckline accompanied by tiny neon lime green bikini bottoms that sat low on her waist in a Y2K manner. The hitmaker also wore a thin black scarf wrapped around her neck.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden.

Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

