Britney Spears Dances in ‘Hooded’ Leather Knee-High Boots and Neon Green Bikini Bottoms

Britney Spears shared a video of herself dancing up a storm in her living room on Instagram today.
Offering her look an edgy twist, the star danced in a pair of knee-high boots. The footwear was constructed out of slightly slouchy matt black patent leather, hence the high-shine finish, and featured sharp knife-like pointed toes.
Although they were hidden under the boots’ uppers, the neutral set also included short and thin black stiletto heels that likely stood at around 2 to 3 inches in height, giving the performer a boost. The silhouette of Spears’ shoes can be likened to the ever-popular shark lock boots from Givenchy, given their hooded and slouchy appearance.
Knee-high boots are a go-to style for many celebrities, Spears included. The sturdy style has recently been spotted on top stars like Mary J Blige, Zaya Wade, Kendall Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Zaya Wade, Tia Mowry and Serena Williams, among many others. Knee-high footwear is most popular during the chillier months given the fact that the style covers more surface area of the legs.
Impressively twirling, Spears was outfitted in a black cropped top featuring flouncy bell sleeves and a plunging neckline accompanied by tiny neon lime green bikini bottoms that sat low on her waist in a Y2K manner. The hitmaker also wore a thin black scarf wrapped around her neck.
Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden.
Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.
