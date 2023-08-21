Britney Spears Dances in Her Go-To Leather Boots — With a Disco Twist

Britney Spears took her go-to shoes for a whirlwind night out.

On Sunday, Spears shared a new Reels video to Instagram, where she posed in a friend’s home in a set of white leather boots. The musician’s knee-high style featured tall shafts with a faintly slouched texture, which were elongated through sharp triangular toes.

Spears’ set was complete with wedged heels, bringing them a balanced yet geometric base. The style was also one she’s worn on numerous previous occasions while at home, making them a go-to shoe in her wardrobe; she also owns the same style in black, as well.

The “I Wanna Go” singer’s boots served as the base for a glitzy and sleek outfit, seen in videos where she danced and her friends carried her as a group: a dark green long-sleeved minidress with a plunging neckline, elevated with linear metallic beading, embroidery and sheer paneling. Her look was complete with sleek aviator sunglasses from Quay Australia, featuring a thin gold base with white-rimmed frames for a retro flair.

Boots like Spears’ feature tall heels connected to their front soles to form a triangular “wedge”-shaped base. Pointed-toe styles have re-emerged in recent years for a balanced take on the classic heeled boot, available in a range of silhouettes and finishes. New styles can also be seen in spring collections by a range of brands, including Isabel Marant, Schutz and Gianvito Rossi.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

The Best Women’s Ankle Boots

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.