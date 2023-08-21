Britney Spears Dances in Her Go-To Leather Boots — With a Disco Twist

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Britney Spears took her go-to shoes for a whirlwind night out.
On Sunday, Spears shared a new Reels video to Instagram, where she posed in a friend’s home in a set of white leather boots. The musician’s knee-high style featured tall shafts with a faintly slouched texture, which were elongated through sharp triangular toes.
Spears’ set was complete with wedged heels, bringing them a balanced yet geometric base. The style was also one she’s worn on numerous previous occasions while at home, making them a go-to shoe in her wardrobe; she also owns the same style in black, as well.
The “I Wanna Go” singer’s boots served as the base for a glitzy and sleek outfit, seen in videos where she danced and her friends carried her as a group: a dark green long-sleeved minidress with a plunging neckline, elevated with linear metallic beading, embroidery and sheer paneling. Her look was complete with sleek aviator sunglasses from Quay Australia, featuring a thin gold base with white-rimmed frames for a retro flair.
Boots like Spears’ feature tall heels connected to their front soles to form a triangular “wedge”-shaped base. Pointed-toe styles have re-emerged in recent years for a balanced take on the classic heeled boot, available in a range of silhouettes and finishes. New styles can also be seen in spring collections by a range of brands, including Isabel Marant, Schutz and Gianvito Rossi.
Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
