Britney Spears Dances With Husband Sam Asghari in Brown Pointy Shoes

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, danced with their dogs on social media. The “Toxic” singer posted to her Twitter account on Monday with a video.

In the post, she danced to Latto’s “Put it on Da Floor” featuring Cardi B. In the video, Spears donned a brown jumpsuit with a cutout in the bodice. The sleeveless jumpsuit featured a high neckline and flared bottoms. Spears added a cream wide-brim hat to round out her ensemble. Asghari matched Spears, wearing a brown T-shirt under a cream blazer. He also wore light-wash jeans and a beige Western hat.

Spears and Asghari. Britney Spears / Twitter

For her footwear, Spears kept the monochromatic look going. The Grammy-winning artist added brown pointed-toe shoes that were barely visible under the flared pant legs. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable. Many other celebrities including Kate Middleton, Jessica Chastain and more are known to don the classic style.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

