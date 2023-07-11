French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears White Dress & Black Leather Pumps for NATO Summit Social Dinner

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brigitte Macron made a stylish appearance as she arrived for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday. The French first lady chose a white cocktail dress and contrasting black heels to attend the dinner hosted by the Presidential Palace alongside her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.
The knee-length dress she wore featured a high-neck silhouette and long sleeves with a unique ribbed design at the midsection.
The 70-year-old former teacher, who married Macron in 2007 before his presidency, styled the bright white design with a set of dangly earrings with a chunky gold bracelet and slipped a watch on the other wrist. She then reached for a black quilted clutch bag to carry some essential items.
For footwear, Brigitte slipped into a pair of classic black leather pumps for the formal occasion. The shoes featured a timeless pointed toe and a tonal stiletto heel that appeared to be approximately 4 inches.
The first lady has been known to wear shoes from the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton on many occasions over the years. She’s also a fan of other top French brands like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.
