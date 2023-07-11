×
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears White Dress & Black Leather Pumps for NATO Summit Social Dinner

Brigitte Macron made a stylish appearance as she arrived for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday. The French first lady chose a white cocktail dress and contrasting black heels to attend the dinner hosted by the Presidential Palace alongside her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.

The knee-length dress she wore featured a high-neck silhouette and long sleeves with a unique ribbed design at the midsection.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - JULY 11: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his wife Olena Zelenska (C) and French First Lady Brigitte Macron share a laugh as French President Emmanuel Macron looks onon their way to a group photo at the dinner hosted by the Presidential Palace for the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance's future, with Sweden's application for membership and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda. (Photo by Sean Gallup - Pool / Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his wife Olena Zelenska (C) and French First Lady Brigitte Macron share a laugh as they arrive at the dinner hosted by the Presidential Palace for the 2023 NATO Summit.Getty Images

The 70-year-old former teacher, who married Macron in 2007 before his presidency, styled the bright white design with a set of dangly earrings with a chunky gold bracelet and slipped a watch on the other wrist. She then reached for a black quilted clutch bag to carry some essential items.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his wife Olena Zelenska (C) and French First Lady Brigitte Macron share a laugh as they arrive at the dinner hosted by the Presidential Palace for the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Brigitte Macron chats with the President of Ukraine and his wife as they arrive at the NATO Summit on July 11, 2023.Getty Images

For footwear, Brigitte slipped into a pair of classic black leather pumps for the formal occasion. The shoes featured a timeless pointed toe and a tonal stiletto heel that appeared to be approximately 4 inches.

brigitte macron wears pointy black pumps at the nato summit
A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s black pumps.Getty Images

The first lady has been known to wear shoes from the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton on many occasions over the years. She’s also a fan of other top French brands like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

Emmanuel Macron Brigitte Trogneux france president first lady age style fashion shoes
Brigitte Macron Wears White Dress & Black Pumps for NATO Summit Dinner
