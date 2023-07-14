French First Lady Brigitte Macron Suits Up in Yellow Blazer & Matching Dress With Leather Pumps at Bastille Day Military Parade in Paris

Brigitte Macron attended a Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees held today in Paris alongside her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron.

For the event, the former educator was outfitted in a vibrant canary yellow set comprised of a structural cropped blazer with sharp shoulders worn overtop a simple midi-length dress that stopped just above her knees. The dress and blazer combo acted as a welcomed pop of color, further diversifying Brigitte’s wardrobe while offering it a summery touch.

(From L) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and French Senate President Gerard Larcher attend during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Beyond her wardrobe, Brigitte sported an array of shiny gold jewelry including cuffs and rings both encrusted with diamonds. Rounding out her look, the public figure gathered her blond tresses into a half up half down style worn out of her face.

As for footwear, Brigitte took a more neutral approach, offsetting the bold yellow tones in her look with a pair of sharp nude pointed-toe pumps. The neutral footwear was crafted from durable patent leather uppers and featured knife-like toes, a walkable construction and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave the French first lady a lift. Pointed-toe pumps, in a multitude of styles, are a common footwear choice for Brigitte.

A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s shoes. AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte’s sleek and sophisticated wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the effortless French aesthetic. A majority of the French first lady’s shoe wardrobe is comprised of styles from Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands. Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and Brigitte are close friends.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and French president’s wife Brigitte Macron attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Aside from pointed pumps, she can also be seen in an array of boots and sporty sneakers in neutral tones. Brigitte often wears sharp blazers, pantsuits and dresses along with skinny jeans and pleated trousers in similarly subdued hues. As for formal occasions, she often dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

