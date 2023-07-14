×
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Suits Up in Yellow Blazer & Matching Dress With Leather Pumps at Bastille Day Military Parade in Paris

Brigitte Macron, leather pumps, pointed-toe, blazer, dress, Emmanuel Macron.
Brigitte Macron welcomes Julianna Macri at Elysée Palace. 05 Feb 2020 Pictured: Brigitte Macron & Julianna Macri. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA603285_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
French president's wife Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps (France former head coach of the French national football team) during the launch of the 31st edition of the "Pieces Jaunes". 08 Jan 2020 Pictured: Brigitte Macron & Didier Deschamps. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA581305_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Current French First Lady Brigitte Macron and former First Lady Carla Bruni Sarkozy have a secret lunch at famous restaurant "Stresa" in Paris Paris,December 04th 2019. 04 Dec 2019 Pictured: Brigitte Macron and Carla Bruni Sarkozy. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA569720_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
French President Emmanuel Macron have a little rest in Honfleur in Normandy with his wife Brigitte. After a lunch at Bistro of Artists, they shaked hands and spoke with children about Halloween then they had a stroll on the typical harbor. October 31 2019. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Brigitte Macron. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539243_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brigitte Macron attended a Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees held today in Paris alongside her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron.

For the event, the former educator was outfitted in a vibrant canary yellow set comprised of a structural cropped blazer with sharp shoulders worn overtop a simple midi-length dress that stopped just above her knees. The dress and blazer combo acted as a welcomed pop of color, further diversifying Brigitte’s wardrobe while offering it a summery touch.

Brigitte Macron, leather pumps, pointed-toe, blazer, dress, Emmanuel Macron.
(From L) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and French Senate President Gerard Larcher attend during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Beyond her wardrobe, Brigitte sported an array of shiny gold jewelry including cuffs and rings both encrusted with diamonds. Rounding out her look, the public figure gathered her blond tresses into a half up half down style worn out of her face.

As for footwear, Brigitte took a more neutral approach, offsetting the bold yellow tones in her look with a pair of sharp nude pointed-toe pumps. The neutral footwear was crafted from durable patent leather uppers and featured knife-like toes, a walkable construction and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave the French first lady a lift. Pointed-toe pumps, in a multitude of styles, are a common footwear choice for Brigitte.

Brigitte Macron, leather pumps, pointed-toe, blazer, dress, Emmanuel Macron.
A closer look at Brigitte Macron’s shoes.AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte’s sleek and sophisticated wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the effortless French aesthetic. A majority of the French first lady’s shoe wardrobe is comprised of styles from Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands. Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière and Brigitte are close friends.

Brigitte Macron, leather pumps, pointed-toe, blazer, dress, Emmanuel Macron.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and French president’s wife Brigitte Macron attend the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Aside from pointed pumps, she can also be seen in an array of boots and sporty sneakers in neutral tones. Brigitte often wears sharp blazers, pantsuits and dresses along with skinny jeans and pleated trousers in similarly subdued hues. As for formal occasions, she often dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

PHOTOS: Take a closer look at Brigitte Macron’s most iconic footwear moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

