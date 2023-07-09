Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dyvenor is a Navy Vision in Ralph Lauren Dress and Gold Sandals at Polo Ralph Lauren’s Party at Wimbledon

Phoebe Dynevor brought nautical flair to the Polo Ralph Lauren’s star studded event at Wimbledon. The American brand held a party in collaboration with British Vogue celebrating the annual tennis championship that gathered celebrities like Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn, Lila Moss, and many more.

The “Bridgerton” star wore a two piece ensemble by Ralph Lauren. The midi-length number featured a striped cotton A-Line silhouette skirt and a matching striped cotton cropped top in the same soft shades of white and blue finished with a heart-shaped neckline and thin straps.

Phoebe Dynevor attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. WireImage

When it came to beauty, the TV star left her styled her hair parting it in the middle and leaving her soft natural waves down. She kept her makeup very natural with just a touch of light brown lipstick and some rosy blush on the cheeks.

The “Bridgerton” actor put a spin on her navy outfit by pairing it with gold sandals for the occasion. Dynevor slipped on a set of sandals with thin straps around the ankles and over the toes. The pair sat on at least 3 inches high heels.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.