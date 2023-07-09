×
Read Next: Sienna Miller and Boyfriend Oli Green Served Some PDA in Full Ralph Lauren Outfits at the American Designer’s Party at Wimbledon
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dyvenor is a Navy Vision in Ralph Lauren Dress and Gold Sandals at Polo Ralph Lauren’s Party at Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
WireImage
Share

 Phoebe Dynevor brought nautical flair to the Polo Ralph Lauren’s star studded event at Wimbledon. The American brand held a party in collaboration with British Vogue celebrating the annual tennis championship that gathered celebrities like Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn, Lila Moss, and many more.

The “Bridgerton”  star wore a two piece ensemble by Ralph Lauren. The midi-length number featured a striped cotton A-Line silhouette skirt and a matching striped cotton cropped top in the same soft shades of white and blue finished with a heart-shaped neckline and thin straps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Phoebe Dynevor attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Phoebe Dynevor attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. WireImage

When it came to beauty, the TV star left her styled her hair parting it in the middle and leaving her soft natural waves down. She kept her makeup very natural with just a touch of light brown lipstick and some rosy blush on the cheeks.

The “Bridgerton” actor put a spin on her navy outfit by pairing it with gold sandals for the occasion. Dynevor slipped on a set of sandals with thin straps around the ankles and over the toes. The pair sat on at least 3 inches high heels.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

PHOTOSSee what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phoebe Dynevor in Navy Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad